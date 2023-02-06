Putin promised me he wouldn’t kill Zelenskiy, says former Israeli PM | Ukraine





Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says in an interview that Vladimir Putin told him he would not try to kill Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a promise made during a trip to Moscow shortly after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia last year. Speaking on a podcast with Israeli journalist Hanoch Daum, published on Sunday, Bennett said he received Putin’s assurance that the Ukrainian president’s life was not in danger during a secret visit to the Russian capital in March. the latter aimed at mediation during the early days of the war. I asked: Do you plan to kill Zelenskiy? He said: I will not kill Zelenskiy. I then said to him: I must understand that you give me your word that you will not kill Zelenskiy. He said: I’m not going to kill Zelenskiy. Bennett said he then called the Ukrainian leader on his way to Moscow airport, who asked: are you sure? and I said to him: Yes, 100%, he will not kill you. Bennetts’ comments come after statements to the BBC last week by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said Putin had threatened him with a missile strike that would only take a minute. The Kremlin said Johnson was lying. Also on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Putin had made no threats against me or Germany despite Scholz’s repeated and direct criticism of the invasion to the Russian leader. According to Bennett, during his mediation efforts, Zelenskiy agreed to drop the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO, and Putin dropped a vow to demand Ukraine’s disarmament in order to end the war. . Everything I did was coordinated with the United States, Germany and France, he said. In the end, the efforts of Israeli leaders did little to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine, where the war is now approaching its first anniversary. He is now a private citizen, having walked away from politics ahead of the November election, but his comments highlighted early relief efforts to defuse the situation. Bennett, a prime minister largely inexperienced internationally and whose government only lasted a year before collapsing in June 2022, became an unlikely mediator early in the conflict. He was the first Western-aligned leader to meet Putin in Moscow, seeking to balance Israel’s need for Russian cooperation for its military operations in Syria while mediating on behalf of Western allies. The country’s current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned from a brief stint in opposition after his far-right, religious bloc won last year’s election, has largely continued Bennett’s policies . Israel has repeatedly rejected requests from US and Ukrainian officials to send weapons and air defense systems to Kyiv, focusing instead on humanitarian and medical aid. Russia’s deployment of Iranian armed drones in Ukraine, however, has sparked anger in Israel, where Tehran is seen as an existential threat. Israel reportedly shared intelligence about Iran’s drone program with Ukrainian officials and offered to help Kyiv create a civilian early-warning system to protect against airstrikes.

