Was Boris Johnson really threatened by a Russian missile?

In a BBC documentary, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson alleged that a missile threat to his country was made to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call. Alluding to the possibility of such a strike and speaking of strike delays, albeit exaggeratedly, Mr Putin is said to have said something that could and should not have been left unanswered by an official British response. Moreover, as this conversation would have taken place before the invasion of Ukraine last February, the Russian president’s choice of phrase, if true, would have been a disregard for the diplomatic protocol still observed by the two States at the time. ‘era.

Mr Johnson alleged Mr Putin said: Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute. And while some will suggest the revelation reaffirms the Kremlins way of thinking, the familiarity and seemingly light-hearted nature of the exchange gives an impression, false or not, of the value its leaders place on the lives of others. But such treatment of another head of state could also reveal how Mr Putin might have viewed Mr Johnson.

The BBC’s statement on the alleged phone call reads: No reference to the exchange appeared in reports released to the media of the call by Downing Street. But with all officially organized phone calls, there are always detailed minutes taken by a Number 10 manager and kept for the record. And while the Kremlins denial of the conversation allows no conclusion, it is possible that the details of the call have not been made public due to their sensitive nature. However, it begs the question of whether information of such a caliber is indeed in the public interest, and who else it might have been withheld from.

Johnson alleges that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a visit to Ukraine. APE

Some will suggest the revelation reaffirms the Kremlins way of thinking

While critics may see Mr Johnson’s reaction as a display of British resolve in the face of aggression or a masterful maneuver in the face of an adversary, the apparent lack of action leaves more questions about its impact on security national of the United Kingdom, and perhaps even on the war. in Ukraine. Apart from the comment about the threat to the life of the British Prime Minister, and by default an attack on Britain, it doesn’t matter if we are talking about a nuclear or conventional missile, we are faced with the question of whether there was enough jurisdiction to recognize the exchange with Mr. Putin in defiance of diplomatic standards. Was London too weak to deal with the repercussions of actions that might have flowed from resisting this alleged bullying, and too oblivious to see how insignificant Britain had become in the eyes of its adversaries? It could, for example, be difficult to imagine such a scenario vis-à-vis the United States.

Early in the invasion, we saw a big push from Mr. Johnson against aggression from Moscow, and near cult status in Ukraine. While he continues to support the kyiv cause, it may also be because he hid the details of his conversation with Mr Putin that we still have skeptics in the UK, and elsewhere, about the need to help Ukraine. Although the deaths of tens of thousands of people, including hundreds of children, may seem like distant news to the British public, an alleged threat to their country would have given them a tangible reason to overwhelmingly support war, or at the very least offering the choice of accepting the status quo or supporting allies in their conflict with Russia.

The war enjoys broad support in the UK, but economic stagnation and a possible recession, coupled with growing outcry against support for Ukraine among the far-right in other states, could dampen that support. Moreover, some are already seeing Mr Johnson’s support for Ukraine as a way to divert public attention from his own disappointing performance as prime minister.

Although the details of the alleged exchange have not yet been made public, we may not be able to conclude whether Mr Johnson withheld information in the public interest or if he lied about it all. . However, the repercussions of keeping mum can go beyond a short line in a film about the threat Europe perceives from Moscow. An allegation like this, implicating the heads of two nuclear states who are not the best of friends, would be considered a declaration of war. That we only heard about it a year later raises a number of questions. Who did Mr Johnson hide this from? Did the intelligence and military communities know? Is it even legal to withhold such information?

The British public deserves answers to at least some of these questions.

Dr. Stepan Stepanenko is a researcher at the Henry Jackson Society, Russia and Eurasia Center

Published: 06 February 2023, 05:00