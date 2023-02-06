



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressing the German nation on Victory Day, May 8, 2022 (Britta Pedersen/AFP) Refuting Boris Johnson’s claims, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Vladimir Putin had not threatened him or Germany. “No, Putin didn’t threaten me or Germany. During our phone calls, our very different perspectives on the war in Ukraine became very clear,” Scholz said in an interview for German media commenting on Boris Johnson’s heavy claims. Scholz has been consistent with his stance on the Ukraine crisis, blaming it entirely on Russia, saying Putin’s military operation was unwarranted. “We cannot simply accept this, because it is a fundamental violation of the European peace order. That is why we support Ukraine financially, with humanitarian aid and also with weapons,” Scholz said. In a documentary aired last week, Boris Johnson recalled an alleged threat from Putin, who said: ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute or something . Cheerful.” Johnson is notorious for exaggerating, misrepresenting facts or even outright lying, whether in his speeches to his constituency or to parliament. The British media had even made a compilation of his “worst lies, blunders and scandals” after his shameful resignation last summer. Johnson’s comments about an alleged “missile” threat were met with concern by the Kremlin, questioning whether Johnson’s claims were an honest slip, an interpreter’s fault, or a case of active lying. The Kremlin clarified that Putin’s missile conversation with Boris was specifically about potential NATO and US missiles in Ukraine in the scenario where Ukraine joins NATO. “The potential deployment of NATO or American missiles on our borders [would] means that any missile [would be able to] arrive in Moscow in a few minutes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “Once again, I repeat officially: this is a lie, there were no missile threats.” Boris Johnson was one of several Western leaders Putin met as the long-running security crisis in the Donbas escalated in January and February 2022, culminating in Russia’s launch of a military operation to ‘demilitarise’ and “denazifying” Ukraine amid concerns over Kyiv. ambitions to crush the Donbass republics and join the Western bloc. Read more: Ukrainian troops running out of ammunition abandon their positions In another context, Scholz dismissed the parallel that Putin drew in his Stalingrad liberation speech as a “series of abstruse historical comparisons”, in which he compared German Leopard 2 tanks in Ukraine to tanks in Nazi Germany. during Operation Barbarossa. tanks were delivered to Ukraine for defense purposes and that this decision was coordinated and assessed with US and NATO leaders to avoid an escalation. Read more: Putin commemorates 80th anniversary of Nazi defeat at Stalingrad It was even reported earlier today that Ukraine may receive up to 160 Leopard I tanks from German defense industry stocks. The Ukrainian government has been criticized even by sympathetic Western media for its actions to impose a crackdown on the Orthodox Church over its alleged ties to Russia, to ban nearly a dozen “pro-Russian” political parties and to strengthen state control over television and print media. With questions about the fate of more than $100 billion in US and European aid to kyiv and evidence that weapons sent to help fight Russia have ended up in the hands of criminal gangs in Europe, concerns about the Corruption within the kyiv regime has increased in recent years. . Ukraine has always been ranked among the most corrupt countries in Europe. Read more: The downfall of Zelensky in the West

