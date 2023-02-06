PM Modi rolls out 20% ethanol-blended gasoline in 11 states/UT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri (left) and Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai (right) during the inauguration of India Energy Week 2023, in Bengaluru on Monday, February 6, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

Gasoline blended with 20% ethanol was rolled out Monday, February 6, 2023, at select gas pumps in 11 states and union territories as part of a program to increase the use of biofuels to reduce emissions as well as dependence on currency depletion. imports.

At present, 10% ethanol is blended into gasoline (10% ethanol, 90% gasoline) and the government plans to double this amount by 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the gasoline blended with more than 20% ethanol two months before the planned rollout in April, during India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 here.

“We have increased the ethanol blend in gasoline from 1.5% (in 2014) to 10% and are now moving towards a 20% blend,” Modi said.

In the first phase, 15 cities will be covered and over the next two years it will be extended to the whole country.

India saved up to 53,894 crore in foreign exchange outflows from the 10% blend, besides benefiting farmers.

E-20 (gasoline containing 20% ​​ethanol) will be available at 84 gas pumps at three state-owned fuel retailers in 11 states/UT.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India achieved 10% ethanol blend in gasoline, 5 months ahead in June 2022.

5-year forward target: Hardeep Singh Puri

“We have also advanced the availability of E20 blended gasoline to 2025, 5 years from 2030,” he said, adding that E20 is now being rolled out earlier than planned on a pilot basis.

“As a country on a trajectory of rapid economic growth, India is expected to experience the largest increase in energy demand of any country over the next two decades, accounting for almost 28% of the additional global demand growth. energy,” he said. .

The use of ethanol, extracted from sugar cane as well as broken rice and other agricultural products, will help the world’s third-largest oil consumer and importer to reduce its dependence on overseas shipments. sea. India is currently 85% dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. In addition, it reduces carbon emissions.

Using E20 results in an estimated reduction in carbon monoxide emissions of around 50% in two-wheelers and around 30% in four-wheelers compared to E0 (pure gasoline). It is estimated that hydrocarbon emissions are reduced by 20% in two-wheelers and passenger cars.

India spent USD 120.7 billion on importing crude oil in the financial year 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022). In the current fiscal year, $125 billion was spent on oil imports in the first nine months (April 2022 to December 2022) alone.

Up to 440 crore liters of ethanol have been blended into gasoline in the supply year ending November 30, 2022. For next year, supply of 540 crore liters is targeted in the purpose of starting larger mixing volumes.

The target of reaching an average blend of 10% ethanol was achieved in June 2022, well ahead of the target date of November 2022. Encouraged by this success, the government has advanced the target of 20% blended ethanol gasoline from the beginning of 2030 to 2025. .

Boost for sugar cane producers

The program provides sugarcane growers with an additional source of income. Over the past eight years, ethanol suppliers earned 81,796 crores while farmers earned 49,078 crores. The country saved Rs 53,894 crore in foreign exchange outflows. Furthermore, it led to a reduction of 318 lakh tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Along with the launch of E20, the Green Mobility Rally was also part of IEW-23 to raise awareness about green fuels in the country, such as E20, flexible fuels, hydrogen and CNG, etc. .

The Rally route featured displays of creations showing the accrued benefits in terms of currency, income for farmers and reduced GHG emissions. The Green Mobility Rally offered different types of two, three and four wheel vehicles such as E20, E85, CNG, Hydrogen vehicles.

Automotive engines can run on E-20 (gasoline spiked with 20% ethanol) with minor engine modifications for corrosion, etc.

The government notified the administered price of ethanol since 2014. For the first time in 2018, the differential price of ethanol based on the raw materials used for the production of ethanol was announced by the government.

These decisions have significantly improved the supply of ethanol, consequently the supply of ethanol by public sector petroleum marketing companies (WMOs) increased from 38 crore liter in the ethanol supply year 2013- 14 (ESY defined as the period of ethanol supply from December 1 of one year to November 30 of the following year) to contracts over 452 crore liter in the current ESY 2021-22.

The current annual ethanol production capacity in the country is about 1,037 crore liters, including 700 crore liters of molasses and 337 crore liters of grain-based production capacity.

Petroleum PSUs are also setting up second-generation (2G) ethanol bio-refineries in Panipat (Haryana), Bathinda (Punjab) and Bargarh (Odisha), each with a production capacity of 100 kiloliters per day. (KLPD) and in Numaligarh (Assam) with a production capacity of 185 KLPD.

According to the roadmap prepared by NITI Aayog which is based on the forecast sale of gasoline, the estimated requirement of ethanol for blending with gasoline is 542 crore liters for ESY 2022-23, 698 crore liters for ESY 2023-24, 988 crore liters for ESY 2024-25 and 1016 crore liters for ESY 2025-26.

Oil companies have purchased 80.09 crore liters of ethanol through January 30, 2023 to blend with gasoline during ESY 2022-23 and 6 crore liters of biodiesel to blend with diesel during ESY 2022-23. 2022-23 financial year.