US officials offer Congress a briefing on the Trump and Biden documents





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. officials have offered to brief congressional leaders on their investigation into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence and President Joe’s home and former private office. Bidens Delaware, people familiar with the matter said Sunday.

A briefing could take place this week. But that may not meet demands from lawmakers to review documents not only from Mar-a-Lago, but also from locations belonging to Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana.

Six months after federal agents first conducted an unprecedented search of a former president’s home for classified documents, the White House is facing bipartisan pressure to share what it found with lawmakers who say they are concerned about potential damage to national security and intelligence sources. Separate special advocates are investigating documents found in the possession of Trump and Biden.

Officials declined to answer most questions publicly or privately about what they found, citing ongoing criminal investigations and a separate risk assessment of possible harm to intelligence sources.

Rep. Mike Turner, who heads the House Intelligence Committee, told NBC Meet the Press on Sunday that the administration informed him it would brief on the documents this week.

This administration needs to understand that we have pressing national security issues, said Turner, R-Ohio. He also asked the White House to brief him on the Chinese balloon shot down on Saturday.

What’s interesting is that the moment this balloon went public I got notice not from the administration that I’m going to have a briefing on this balloon but they have to rush to Congress now to tell us about the Donald Trump documents, he said, adding that a discussion of the Biden and Pences files should be included.

Three people familiar with the matter confirmed that a congressional briefing had been offered to the Gang of Eight, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate and the two intelligence committees. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

No briefing should include direct access to documents that were seized, the people said.

The senses. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, requested such access in a letter last week to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the director of the national intelligence April Haines.

The director of the National Intelligence Bureau and the Justice Department both declined to comment on Sunday.

The Justice Department said about 300 documents bearing classified marks, including at the top-secret level, were recovered from Mar-a-Lago after being taken there after Trump left the White House. Last August, FBI agents executed a search warrant at the property after developing evidence that led them to believe that Trump and his representatives had failed to turn over all classified records.

The material collected at this time included approximately 13,000 government documents, including approximately 100 bearing classification marks. Some of the documents were so sensitive that Justice Department prosecutors and FBI counterintelligence investigators demanded additional security clearances to review them.

A special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating whether to bring charges against Trump or anyone else connected to the documents. Prosecutors said they were investigating possible violations of several criminal laws, including willful withholding of national defense information and obstruction. A grand jury in Washington heard evidence and federal prosecutors questioned several Trump associates. It is not known how long this investigation will last.

Trump claimed the documents had been declassified and he had the power to do so just by thinking about it, although his lawyers did not repeat that claim. They tried to get an independent arbitrator to conduct an outside review of the documents, though a federal appeals court late last year halted that work and said Trump’s team didn’t. was not entitled to this assessment.

Lawyers for Bidens say they contacted authorities after first discovering a small number of documents with classified marks on Nov. 2, 2022, in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The documents were found as Bidens’ lawyers cleared the offices.

A second batch of documents again described by Bidens’ attorneys as a small number was found in a storage space at Bidens garage near Wilmington, Delaware, along with six pages located in Bidens’ personal library at his home.

On Jan. 20, FBI agents located six additional items containing documents with classified marks and also took possession of some of Bidens’ handwritten notes, according to Biden’s attorney Bob Bauer. The FBI then searched Bidens’ vacation home in Delaware but found no classified documents, Bauer said afterwards.

___

AP White House correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/biden-politics-united-states-government-district-of-columbia-indiana-d6ce5c8f83a3cec3307f0f9f8311b8d7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos