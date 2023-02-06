Xi offers condolences over deaths after 7.8 magnitude earthquake kills over 2,000 people in Turkey and Syria





A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Turkey and Syria on Monday morning. Photo: CI Chinese President Xi Jinping sent messages of condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad respectively on Monday following the severe earthquakes in the two countries. More than 2,000 dead and thousands more injured were reported at press time following the quake. On behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured. It is believed that under the leadership of the Turkish and Syrian presidents, governments and people will overcome the impact of the disaster and rebuild their homelands at the earliest, Xi said. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at 4:17 a.m. local time at a depth of 24.1 kilometers near the town of Nurdagi in Gaziantep province in southern Turkey, located along its border with Syria. The Global Times has learned from the Chinese Embassy in Turkey that no Chinese citizens have been killed or injured in Turkey so far. A total of 1,498 people died, 7,634 were injured and 2,834 buildings were damaged in Turkey, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the quake was the worst to hit the country since 1939. In Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported that at least 820 people died and 1,284 were injured in the quake. Xu Wei, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said China has been in communication with relevant authorities in both countries and stands ready to provide emergency humanitarian aid according to the needs of victims. Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also offered condolences and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured. We closely followed the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. We sincerely hope that the Turkish and Syrian people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes as soon as possible, ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at Monday’s routine press conference. Mao said that after the earthquake, Chinese embassies and consulates in the region, including Turkey and Syria, immediately activated emergency response mechanisms to check the situation of Chinese citizens affected by the quake. earthen. So far, no Chinese casualties have been reported, the spokesperson confirmed. Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in the affected region will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground and provide consular protection and assistance to Chinese citizens there, Mao said. world times

