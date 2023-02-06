Politics
With Nadine Dorries’ new TalkTV show, the ‘Foxification’ of UK TV news is upon us
After years of gestation in the imagination of Rupert Murdoch, the vixification of British television news is now upon us.
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries hit that cultural nadir on Friday with her exclusive interview with Boris Johnson, her friend and fellow Tory MP, on her new Talk TV show Friday night with Nadine. It was the kind of brazenly partisan news television that Murdoch integrated into American life through his Fox News channel.
As Cabinet Minister, Dorries tried unsuccessfully to reshape British broadcasting by shutting down the BBC and Channel 4, at the behest of Johnson, his political boss. Now, from the Tory benches and with their Murdoch-owned media platform, the pair are moving the goalposts for Ofcom-regulated political talks with an unsubtle message from Bring back Boris.
While Johnson dismissed those who accused him of covering up illicit lockdown parties as being out of their minds, Dorries nodded in approval and assured him: You’re just not a party animal! She praised him for bringing world leaders together on Ukraine. Can we win the next election? she asked her interlocutor, as they both mocked Labors Sir Keir Starmer. When she called her conservative rival Rishi Sunak an out-of-control maverick, he sneered: Oh, Nads!
This process of Foxification is developing beyond Planet Murdoch. Jacob Rees-Mogg, Johnson’s former business secretary and a cult figure on the conservative right, will soon have a show on GB News. He joins a program that includes two sitting Tory MPs, Esther McVey and Philip Davies, who present a husband and wife show celebrating the best of Britain.
Rees-Mogg admires the channel’s determination to speak to people with many different viewpoints. When it launched in 2021, GB News promised to cover the news in the most accurate and balanced way possible. Today its star presenters are former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and anti-revival campaigner Laurence Fox.
Rees-Mogg will use his show to express his fondness for classic cars and, more importantly, to debate current topics. He is an adept media artist who has achieved his Moggcast podcast for the home curator’s website. The final and 82nd episode features Rees-Mogg railing against government spending and complaining that tax rates are just too high.
As media regulator, Ofcom supports diversity in news provision. Outlets have plenty of leeway to include opinionated viewpoints in their production, without being censored for bias. Some providers claim they offer a balance to an embedded liberal bias in public service news.
What is clear is that working politicians wield greater influence over the news media than was possible in the past.
MEPs have long sought a media presence. A column in the local newspaper became almost part of the specification. Like Rees-Mogg, many have embarked on podcasting to connect with voters or elevate their status. Labors Jess Phillips has one called Cordially. His party colleague Ed Miliband co-hosts Reasons to be happy. Conservative MP and Generalist Luke Evans presents doctor at homewith guests ranging from politicians to musicians and the island of love competitors.
These efforts are all part of the mission to demystify politics. This same explanation is frequently given by MPs who take the shilling from reality TV. By abandoning his parliamentary responsibilities to appear on I’m a celebrityGet me out of here! hoping to improve his public image, Matt Hancock took the same sorry path Dorries took in 2012.
As Dorries began her gig on TalkTV, she was reprimanded by Lord Pickles, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba), for breaking departmental rules by failing to consult the committee in advance. Acoba had previously informed Rees-Mogg that he should not lobby on behalf of his new employer.
Among media companies, GB News is by far the biggest spender on MPs, paying more than 82,000 last year, mostly to McVey and Davies. Labor David Lammy, Shadow Foreign Secretary, made 47,000 for his radio show on AML.
Having your own show on national media is very different from writing a column in a local newspaper or creating a podcast. Letting politicians ask the questions is not a good idea of a free press. Perhaps this blurring of roles was an inevitable consequence of the proliferation of media in the digital age.
Even so, by turning MPs into TV presenters, we are a far cry from the days when profile-seeking 1980s MPs like Jeffrey Archer were reduced to sending voice tapes to Spitting image so that the political puppet show more regularly subjects them to its searing satire.
