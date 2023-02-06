Koch Network vows to fight Trump in 2024





Koch’s political machine, which powers conservative politics’ most powerful donor network, declares itself as part of the NeverTrump 2024 effort, aimed at denying former President Donald Trump a third White House nomination .

The statement, released in a recent memo to staffers and activists, never explicitly mentions Trump, but it is very clear from the tone of the message from Americans for Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel that the grassroots giant that she leads does not intend to be a passive player in Republican politics. when it comes to the White House. “Our country must move beyond the current political situation – we must turn the page on the past few years,” she wrote. “If we want to elect better people, we need better candidates. And if we want better candidates, we need to get involved in elections earlier and in more primaries.

Americans for Prosperity is perhaps the most advanced arm of Koch’s political orbit, organized more than two decades ago by billionaires Charles and David Koch. They went all-in on Mitt Romney’s campaign in 2012, a move many in the network regret to this day. The groups weren’t Trump fans in 2016, but many of their backers were, so they officially stayed out of the primary after flirting with a flex. By the time Trump 2020 arrived, the groups had seen mixed records on their goals — tax cuts and criminal justice reform were good for them; the administration’s efforts on immigration and isolationism have not been — and instead have remained largely out of the running.

But, in the meantime, many Trump apologists in Koch’s orbit have soured on the ex-president. The deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was the final straw for many, and the threat posed by a leader with no respect for the rule of law – a key tenant for free market donors at the heart of the Koch’s orbit – was too. a lot to ignore. So, as we approach the early jockey days of 2024, it is clear that the huge vault of money controlled by these groups is up for grabs. That alone won’t be enough to win anyone’s nomination — and perhaps not enough to deny it to Trump — but it’s a force that has no equal.

Last year, the groups engaged in 457 races, knocking 7 million doors and sending more than 100 million messages funded by their efforts, according to their post-election audit. Of those races, only 22 were federal, meaning their real impact was on the hyper-local races where the GOP builds its bench. Their success rate? More than 80%, according to the audit, suggesting that Koch’s influence was minus an inch on the scale and more of an elephant.

In the weeks that followed, insiders pushed the groups to get involved in the presidential race, and the leadership is clearly now ready to engage. The quants have done the math and they are convinced that an involvement of the Koch network in the primary can make the difference.

“The loudest voice of each political party sets the tone for the entire election. In a presidential year, he is the presidential candidate,” Seidel wrote. “And to write a new chapter for our country, we must turn the page on the past. So the best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter.

A new chapter, to be clear, is where Trump doesn’t bully the Republican Party into submitting to another round. In fact, Seidel almost taunted Trump as a loser: “AFP Action is ready to back a Republican presidential primary candidate who can move our country forward and who can win.” (The emphasis on winning was Seidel’s.)

That’s why the Koch machine’s announcement that they won’t stay neutral for a third round is noteworthy — and why Trump’s team in Florida would do well to note their new foe.

