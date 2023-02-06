PM Modi inaugurates Indian Energy Week in Bangalore





To raise awareness of clean fuels among the general public, Prime Minister Modi also flagged the Green Mobility Rally to be noted. The rally will see the participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help raise public awareness of green fuels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 event which aimed to showcase India’s growing prowess as a driver of energy transition. The IEW is held in Bengaluru from February 6-8. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai also marked their attendance at the event. Prime Minister Modi launched E20 fuel, a blend of 20% ethanol with gasoline, and dedicated the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd helicopter factory in Tumakuru to the nation. The E20 fuel will be launched at 84 Petroleum Marketing Company (OMC) outlets across 11 states and UTs of India. The government aims to achieve a full 20% ethanol blend by 2025. In this line, OMC is setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants which will facilitate the progress. The Prime Minister also unveiled the dual cooktop model of the solar cooking system which was developed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). To raise awareness of clean fuels among the general public, Prime Minister Modi also flagged the Green Mobility Rally to be noted. The rally will see the participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help raise public awareness of green fuels. “The energy sector plays a major role in deciding the future of the world in the 21st century. India is one of the strongest voices today in the development of new energy resources and in the energy transition “, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Bengaluru. “Karnataka is the largest producer of renewable energy in India with 50,000 megawatts generated by renewable energy. Karnataka has the highest number of EV and EV passengers in the country. The state is a major producer of ethanol. We aim to reach 20 percent ethanol by 2025,” said CM Bomai. Union Oil Minister Hardeep Puri had earlier said that to ensure a steady supply of green energy, the government announced an allocation of 35,000 crore in the 2023-24 budget. During his third visit to the state in less than a month, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives. -With PTI entries First post: February 6, 2023 1:59 p.m. EAST

