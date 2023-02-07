Trump the Arsonist lights up his own party





Republicans are beginning to realize that they face a potentially catastrophic political problem: Donald Trump could lose the GOP presidential primary and, out of spite, wipe out Republican prospects in 2024.

This disturbing realization came to light with the release of a Bulwark poll earlier this week. The survey found that a large majority of Republicans are ready to leave Trump, but at the same time more than a quarter of likely Republican voters are ready to follow Trump for a third-party offer. Two days after the poll results were released, Trump was asked in an interview whether, if he lost the nomination, he would support the GOP nominee. Trump replied, it should depend on who the candidate was. Translation: no.

In such a tightly divided nation, a Trump third-party campaign would cripple the GOP in 2024 because nearly all of Trump’s votes would come from people who would otherwise vote Republican. In key states like Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan, it could make all the difference. (In a handful of other states, bad loser laws could bar Trump from voting.)

But even if Trump doesn’t run as a third-party candidate, he could cause Republican presidential and congressional candidates to lose simply by criticizing them during the campaign, accusing the Republican Party of disloyalty and signaling to his supporters that should be absent from the election. . This course of action is simpler, and perhaps even more likely, than a third-party offer, but it would be just as devastating to Republican prospects.

If Trump decides to sabotage his party’s chances in 2024, no one should be surprised. After all, Trump has flirted with third-party races before, including in 2000, and he refused to rule out a third-party race in 2015. In 2015, Donald was not initially taken seriously by the GOP as a potential candidate, Michael Cohen. , who was Trump’s lawyer before turning against him, told Semafor. His threat to run as a third-party candidate was to make sure people knew his intentions and that he would have no problem destroying the party if they got in his way.

Trump has no attachment to the Republican Party or, as far as anyone can tell, anything or anyone else. His malignant narcissism prevents him from doing so. Trump is an institutional arsonist, peddling conspiracy theories, spreading lies, sowing mistrust. That’s his talent, and he’s pretty good at it. But Trump is now causing growing unease among his former supporters and the GOP establishment by signaling that he could very well turn that skill against their party. Trump, as a former president who won nearly 75 million votes in 2020, could inflict considerable damage on the GOP if it backfires.

Earlier this week, an individual from the radio talk show world, who requested anonymity so he could speak candidly, told me: Many listeners are beginning to call and email in fear to the idea that he leads a third party. There is absolutely a growing chorus of opposition to Trump from former Trump supporters. It is unmistakable. As Trump composes his threat to break with the Republican Party, anger is sure to mount. So does the fear that, in the words of former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, unless the rest of the party accepts [Trump]he will burn the whole house down getting his people out of the GOP.

When Trump was burning down other institutions, US intelligence agencies, the FBI and Justice Department, the military, science agencies, courts, Congress, the media, those overseeing our elections, Republicans l encouraged. They relished his attacks on the deep state, and they embraced his nihilistic ethos. This, in turn, spawned other public figures who share his tactics and ethics.

One example: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who at various points in her career has embraced QAnon conspiracy theories, insisted 9/11 was an inside job, and that the Sandy Hook and Parkland massacres were set in motion. stage, expressed support for the execution of prominent Democrats, attended nationalist rallies and wildfires blamed on a Jewish space laser were elevated and highlighted by House Republicans. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has made defeating the estimable Liz Cheney a priority, has developed a close bond with Greene, a staunch supporter of McCarthy in his bid to win the presidency.

I will never leave this woman, the New York Times told a friend. I will always take care of her.

A party with so many layers of rot will not abandon Trump because he is a moral wreck and a constitutional threat; he will only abandon it when he is seen as an infallible political loser. Which it almost certainly is. But in many ways, Trump has the whip. If the Republicans turn on him, he might turn on them, filled with the fiery rage of a thousand suns. As MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said, he was ready to overthrow American democracy when he lost. Why wouldn’t he be willing to cut down [Glenn] Youngkin or [Ron] DeSantis or any other Republican who won the nomination over him?

In The Dark Knight movie, Bruce Wayne struggles to understand why the Joker does what he does. Alfred, Wayne’s trusted butler, describes a bandit in Burma with whom it was impossible to negotiate. He destroyed to destroy. In Alfred’s words, some men just want to watch the world burn.

Donald Trump revels in watching the world burn. And now the Republicans are belatedly discovering that their party, too, is part of this world.

