Donald Trump denies that Chinese surveillance balloons also flew over the United States during his administration





Donald Trump speaks at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee on January 28 in Salem, NH Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Former President Trump has denied Defense Department claims that suspected Chinese surveillance balloons also passed through the United States during his administration, telling Fox News Digital on Sunday that it “never happened.”

Why it matters: The United States shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, which the Pentagon has accused China of using to gather information on US military sites.

President Biden had given permission to drop the balloon on Wednesday, but US military commanders determined doing so over land posed a risk. Instead, they made plans to remove it once the ball was above water. Republican lawmakers criticized the Biden administration for not taking him down sooner.

Driving the news: Pentagon press secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder said in a statement Thursday that the balloon posed no “military or physical threat to those on the ground” and that similar types of balloon activity had been “seen before in recent years.”

A senior defense official told a press briefing on Saturday that Chinese government surveillance balloons “briefly crossed the continental United States at least three times during the previous administration and once we know at the beginning of this administration, but never during this duration.” A Pentagon spokesperson told Axios on Sunday that “at this time, we have nothing further to add beyond what has been said at Saturday’s press conference.

State of play: “That never happened with us under the Trump administration and if it did, we would have shot it down immediately,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “That’s misinformation.”

Trump then called the Biden administration “incompetent” and said she claimed similar incidents happened during his presidency because “they look so bad, as usual.” A group of former Trump administration national security and defense officials also disputed the claims.

John Bolton, who served as a national security adviser in the Trump administration, told Fox News Digital he could ‘say with 100% certainty’ that no such balloon flight had taken place. during his tenure.

Bolton added that he had not heard of any such incident before or after leaving the White House. If the Biden administration has “specific examples, it needs to let Congress know,” he added.

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told “CNN This Morning” on Friday that he was “surprised” by the Pentagon’s statement that similar incidents had occurred under the previous administration.

I don’t recall anyone walking into my office or reading anything that the Chinese had a surveillance balloon over the United States, Esper said.

John Ratcliffe, Trump’s last director of national intelligence, was asked about the Pentagon’s claim about the three Chinese surveillance balloons during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures show.

“It’s not true. I can refute it,” he said.

