Indonesia bans export of raw materials and wants investment | Economy | D.W.





Indonesia, like China, no longer wants to be just an exporter of valuable goods, but also a place of production, including palm oil, coal, tin, nickel, bauxite and copper. Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, palm oil and refined tin. Today, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has a goal: by 2045, Indonesia must become an industrial country. It did this by banning the export of nickel as early as 2014, Frank Malerius, who works for Jakarta-based Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), told DW. In this way, the production of products in the country is encouraged, in smelting factories. But this ban had many shortcomings, explains the expert. For this reason, the government has now intensified the laws for the export of raw materials. Since 2020, anyone who wants to buy nickel must invest in the country and produce the metal there. Given that Indonesia has the world’s largest reserves of nickel, needed for refining steel, as well as batteries for electric cars, these standards pose a challenge. Additionally, in 2021, Indonesia liberalized the legal framework for investment and labor law, opening up hundreds of economic sectors to foreign investors. Dependence on China continues, always “Most Chinese companies have built smelters and sidewalks in Indonesia,” Malerius says. Thus, the country has become one of the largest exporters of steel, mainly stainless steel. This year, sales could reach $20 billion, he estimates. Five years ago, Indonesia barely exported steel. Major auto companies such as Volkswagen, Ford and Tesla will also want to have a presence in Indonesia to get the precious nickel. But “it will be difficult for them to find supply chains in which the Chinese are not already involved in one way or another,” says Malerius. This would then only be possible with the cooperation of Chinese companies. Something good for Indonesia. But, for Europe, dependence on China will continue. Faced with the nickel export bans imposed by Indonesia, Europe has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). The body agreed with him in November 2022. But Indonesia appealed the judgment and, moreover, announced at the last G20 summit that it was considering forming a cartel similar to OPEC, that of oil-producing countries. , alongside other commodity-rich countries. battery materials such as nickel. Coal processing plant in Suralaya, Indonesia. Bauxite export ban Widodo not only wants to bring nickel production to the country, but also that of bauxite, copper and tin. Since June 2023, the export of raw bauxite is also prohibited. Indonesia is one of the world’s largest exporters of this mineral, used for the production of aluminum and important for the construction of aircraft and automobiles. Raw tin can no longer be exported after 2024. Indonesia is currently the second largest producer of tin in the world. And from there comes about 60% of all palm oil, the export of which has also been stopped by Indonesia. Going forward, the Indonesian government also plans to develop a critically important national rare mineral industry. The country still imports rare earths to meet its needs in the technology sector. Potential for German companies “With about 300 million inhabitants, in Indonesia the potential is actually in all sectors,” Jan Rnnfeld of the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK) told DW. Although Germany has so far only exported technology to Indonesia, this may change. “There will surely be more European investment,” says Rnnfeld. Indonesia also offers the potential for relatively high returns as there is little competition in many areas. In some sectors, 90% of products are imported. » (cp/rml)

