Targeting Trump, the Koch Network will back GOP primary candidates





The donor network created by billionaire industrial brothers Charles G. and David H. Koch is set to get involved in the 2024 presidential primaries, aiming to turn the page on the past in a thinly veiled rebuke of the former President Donald J. Trump, according to an internal memo.

The network, made up of a range of political and advocacy groups backed by hundreds of ultra-wealthy conservatives, has been one of the most influential forces in American politics over the past 15 years, spending nearly $500 million dollars to support Republican candidates and conservative policies in the 2020 election cycle alone. But he has never supported presidential primary candidates.

The potential move against Mr Trump could motivate donors to line up behind another potential candidate. So far, only the former president has entered the race.

The memo was sent to affiliate activists and donors after a weekend conference in Palm Springs, Calif., where network leaders outlined their goals for the next presidential election cycle. In various sessions, they have made it clear that they plan to get involved in primaries for various offices, and early.

The Republican Party nominates bad candidates who advocate for things that go against fundamental American principles, the memo states. And the American people reject them. He says Democrats are responding with policies that also run counter to our core American principles.

The author of the memos is Emily Seidel, chief executive of the network’s main nonprofit group, Americans for Prosperity, and an advisor to an affiliated super PAC. But the principles outlined in the memo should apply to other groups in the network, now known as Stand Together.

The Americans for Prosperitys super PAC spent nearly $80 million in the 2022 midterm elections, but that’s likely only a fraction of the networks’ overall spending, much of which was undertaken by nonprofit groups that won’t be required to disclose their finances until this fall.

One of the lessons learned from primary campaigns in the 2022 midterm election cycle, the memo, in bold, says is that each political party’s strongest voice sets the tone for the entire election. In a presidential year, he is the presidential candidate.

It continues, And to write a new chapter for our country, we must turn the page of the past. So the best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter. The American people have shown that they are ready to move on, so AFP will help them.

Although the memo did not mention Mr. Trump by name, leaving open the possibility that the network could fall behind him should he win the Republican nomination, its references to a new chapter and leaving the past behind were unmistakable.

The race for the 2024 elections The maneuvers for the next presidential race are already underway.

Mr. Trump’s early entry into the race in November largely froze the field. The only other candidate expected to enter the race soon is Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, whose allies, despite her job as UN ambassador under Mr Trump, have touted her as a change compared to the past.

Mr Trump’s first campaign failed to show the financial dominance he wielded as a candidate, and a number of big donors made it clear they were not inclined to support him over others candidates. The Club for Growth, the anti-tax group that was once aligned with Mr Trump, has parted ways with him and is said to be interested in opposing his candidacy.

It remains to be seen how well the Koch Group will succeed in mobilizing resources behind a single candidate, or whether Charles Koch himself will make a significant donation. But at a minimum, the development is the latest indication that traditional aspects of the Republican ecosystem fear Mr. Trump less than they once did.

The Koch Network has publicly opposed some of Mr. Trump’s policies, including the tariffs he imposed as president, despite working with his administration on an overhaul of the criminal justice system that has reduced some penalties.

If the network were to unite behind an alternative to Mr. Trump, it could give that candidate a tremendous boost, given the resources at his disposal, which have at times rivaled and even surpassed those of the Republican National Committee.

It would also be a radical departure for the Koch Network, which was started by the Koch brothers during the administration of former President George W. Bush with the goal of reorienting the Republican Party and American politics around their libertarian conservatism.

A number of the most prolific donor parties have remained on the sidelines, with a Republican primary field yet to take shape.

The network has had ties to former Vice President Mike Pence, who is taking steps that could lead to a presidential campaign. And some major donors have expressed interest in Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is also eyeing a potential campaign. But if Mr. DeSantis enters the race, it will likely take him months to do so, according to people familiar with his thinking.

A number of big donors who backed Mr. Trump in 2016 and 2020 have yet to say they would do so again. Other donor groups, such as those belonging to hedge fund billionaire Paul Singers American Opportunity Alliance, which straddles the Koch network, have also been largely on the sidelines so far.

It may be easier for the Koch network to decide to oppose Mr. Trump than to agree on an alternative.

In past election cycles, the ideological diversity of the networks’ donors, as well as Kochs’ commitment to their own ideology, have been obstacles to uniting behind a single presidential candidate.

While Charles Koch is the most high-profile figure in the network, his brother David began to step back from it before his death in 2019. He derives his influence in part from his ability to pool resources from a range of major donors who represent sometimes divergent wings of the Republican Party. , including non-interventionists, foreign policy hawks and religious conservatives.

The network may have come closest to getting into a Republican presidential nominating contest in 2016, when some donors and agents pushed it to back an opponent of Mr. Trump, seen as anathema to the limited government of Kochs, free trade. instincts.

But the network faltered. And one of his top operatives, Marc Short, decamped for the presidential campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who was seen by many Koch-aligned donors as having the best chance of defeating Mr. Trump, but whose Hawk instinct went against the Kochs.

The network remained largely on the sidelines of the 2016 presidential race after Mr. Trump won the Republican nomination: Charles Koch at one point compared having to decide whether to support Mr. Trump or Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate , to be asked to choose between cancer or a heart attack.

He continued to absent himself from presidential politics in 2020, when Mr. Koch expressed regret over the networks’ financial support of Republicans and proclaimed that he had abandoned partisanship in favor of bipartisan efforts like revamping the criminal justice system.

While the network has presented itself as driven by issues, not partisanship, and has expressed a willingness to support Democrats who align themselves with certain policies, its federal campaign spending has gone almost exclusively to Republicans.

Ms. Seidel wrote in the memo that it appears the Democrats have already chosen their path for the presidential election, so there is no possibility of having a positive impact there. The Americans for Prosperity super PAC, she added, is ready to back a Republican presidential primary candidate who can move our country forward and who can win.

Ms Seidel also dismissed the idea that the network had retired from politics, noting in the memo that Americans for Prosperity engaged in more primary elections last year, about 200 at the state and federal levels. than ever before, and that the candidates he backed won in more than 80 percent of those races.

