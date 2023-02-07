Politics
Threats from a Sino-Russian partnership
As the Chinese spy balloon drifted above the lower 48, the American people wondered: why would Beijing do something so provocative and yet so useless?
Naturally, Republicans blame Joe Biden. Not only does he make a sickly figure on the world stage, but his family is also deeply compromised by the ChiComs. With the exception of Eric Swalwell, there’s really no one Xi Jinping would rather see in the Oval Office. China is just baiting us, they say, because they know the president is perfectly docile.
More likely, however, China is celebrating its new partnership “without limits” with Russia, a partnership we helped cement. Americas support for Ukraine pushes Vladimir Putin into the arms of Uncle Xi. And Beijing couldn’t be happier.
China, we know, wants to take over the world. But for that, she needs allies. The problem is that no one wants to be China’s ally, because it wants to take over the world. Many smaller countries would happily team up with Beijing against NATO, but that would mean selling their sovereignty to the CCP.
There is only one country on the planet that might be (A) willing to line up with China against the United States, but also (B) large enough to resist being totally absorbed into hegemony. Chinese. This country, of course, is Russia.
Russia also dreams of becoming a superpower, but it has much more to do than China. At present, Moscow is mainly interested in rebuilding its economy and its army. All other things being equal, they prefer to keep Beijing at bay. In other words: the Chinese make up about 20% of the world’s population. The Russians are just under 2.
Yet NATO arguably poses a greater threat to Russia’s interests (and its internal security) than China. Only a few major provocations from the United States could convince Russia to risk associating itself with China, especially when it is so exhausted from the war in Ukraine. But that’s exactly what we delivered last month, when Washington pledged to help kyiv retake Crimea.
A Sino-Russian alliance poses a major threat to the United States and its allies. Most observers regard China and Russia as the second and third most powerful countries in the world. More than that, it would serve as the basis for an anti-NATO global alliance, a new Eastern bloc.
The United States should do everything in its power to keep Russia away from China. The good news is that, again, Putin doesn’t want a protracted conflict with the West, even (or especially) with Xi watching his back. The one thing he dreads the most is the idea of Ukraine joining NATO and allowing US armed forces to settle within its borders.
Washington could easily put an end to this budding Sino-Russian alliance by brokering a peace in Ukraine. The terms are written. First, the United States will undertake not to admit any country neighboring Russia into NATO. Secondly, kyiv will accept the desire of Crimea and Donbass to leave the Ukrainian Republic. Third, Russia will pay reparations to Ukraine for loss of civilian life and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Or something like that. The point is this: if the war in Ukraine were over, the United States and Russia would realize that our two nations have many common goals, especially when it comes to China.
To be clear, a Russian-American alliance would not suit either country. It would also unnecessarily provoke China. But both the United States and Russia have an interest in quietly containing Beijing. Under normal circumstances, China poses a far greater threat to the United States and Russia than we do to each other.
Of course, normal circumstances do not exist. Unnecessarily and unnecessarily opposing Russia is the cornerstone of Americas foreign policy. Meanwhile, countering our useless and sterile antagonism has become the cornerstone of Russia. Neither country can truly imagine a world in which we simply drop our quarrel and work for the benefit of our own country.
If we could, we would see that the United States and Russia have much more to gain from each other than to lose. And believe it or not, such a partnership would also be in China’s interest. Xi Jinping is expanding his country badly, both economically and militarily. The Chinese people need someone to gently control the ambitions of their government.
Again, for the United States and Russia to confront China would be disastrous. But if we could achieve some sort of rapprochement, it would send a clear signal to Beijing: Were taking a break from the Hunger Games and so are you.
