Trumps 24 game plan: Be the dove among the hawks





The claims are a continuation of a posture that Trump has sought to project both as a presidential candidate in 2016 and in the White House, a posture at times contradicted by his record.

But his renewed interest in international affairs also comes as the Republican primary field is expected to be crowded with potential challengers likely to launch their own bona fide foreign policy. This includes two former Trump lieutenants: former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Those close to Trump’s campaign operation say he plans to try to portray himself as an anti-war dove among hawks. They think it will resonate with GOP voters who are divided, but increasingly wary, of Ukraine’s continued support in its war with Russia.

Trump is the president of peace and he is the first president in two generations not to start a war, whereas if you look at the record of Congress DeSantis he voted for more commitment and more military commitment to the stranger, said a person close to the Trump campaign, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the internal discussions.

Trump is the only person who said there would be no more funding for the war in Ukraine. I haven’t heard Nikki Haley say anything like that… Pompeo or Pence? What is their position on Ukraine?

In fact, Haley, Pence, and Pompeo have all, to varying degrees, called on the United States to fund Ukrainians and even, on occasion, criticized the Biden administration for not doing enough.

Yet Trump’s modernized framework for America First has already had profound implications, both in upsetting the establishment’s Republican and neo-conservative foreign policy orthodoxy and in clouding the consensus on issues ranging from military intervention to how to deal with ruthless dictators.

And as several Republican officials noted for this story, last week the conservative and once hawkish Heritage Foundation backed away from its longstanding demands for a strong defense budget and said spending cuts of the Pentagon should be on the table as part of the debt limit negotiations. .

I think national security will be a much bigger issue in 2024 than in most recent presidential elections, said John Bolton, a former national security adviser turned public critic of Trump, who is also eyeing a 2024 run. You may have noticed a Chinese balloon hovering over the country today.

Realizing that his instincts aren’t as hawkish as some of his potential Republican challengers, Trump and his aides have begun to draw contrasts and set the parameters for the debate.

On Thursday, Trump said Pompeo was taking a little more credit than he should for accomplishments while he was secretary of state, a sign that Trump may be trying to downplay his opponents’ political experience. foreign, although he was appointed by him. Later in the day, the Trump-backing super PAC pointed to recent attacks on Haley by right-wing conservative commentators, some of whom called her a warmonger and a Neocon Nikki.

Trump’s team was also eager to tout this week the endorsement of a Wall Street Journal op-ed by Sen. JD Vance, the populist Republican from Ohio, who touted Trump’s tilt against foreign entanglements.

Every Republican race will oppose [critical race theory]. Every Republican candidate will say secure the border and oppose amnesty. Every Republican race is for lower taxes and less regulation, an adviser to Vance said of Trump’s early foreign policy games. It makes sense for Trump to drag the race where his opponents don’t want to be.

The Trumps team also sees foreign policy as an area to draw distinctions with his potential chief political foe, DeSantis, who has drawn national attention for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his embrace of culture wars but who, as governor, has a limited record. internationally.

Governors will have a hard time proving their skills in foreign policy because it’s not in their job description, so they’re going to have to do something to step in and prove to voters that they’re capable of handling all these issues that come up. present on the world stage, said David Urban, a Republican strategist who remains close to many potential 2024 contenders.

[Potential] candidates such as Pompeo and Haley and Pence and the [former] president can say, Here I am sitting with Kim Jong Un, and here is what we were able to accomplish with the Abraham Accords or the USMCA. Everyone has something they can concretely talk about where governors can’t and that will be a point of differentiation among a large group of them.

There are already signs that DeSantis is taking action to tackle this likely line of attack. He has had phone calls and meetings with foreign leaders and ambassadors over the past few months, including a face-to-face session in Tallahassee last week with Mario Abdo Bentez, the president of Paraguay. Relatives of Paraguay’s First Lady Silvana Abdo were killed in the deadly 2021 Surfside condominium collapse.

Last December, DeSantis met in his office with Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, as well as Yousef Al Otaiba, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates. Right after DeSantis was easily re-elected, he met with top Japanese officials, including Koji Tomita, ambassador to the United States, as well as Japanese business leaders.

Florida continues to be an important political and economic partner for many countries around the world, and as foreign officials request meetings with our office, these ties should be further developed, said Bryan Griffin, spokesperson for DeSantis.

Bolton, for his part, said he believed Trump would prove vulnerable in foreign policy when it became clear he had none.

He doesn’t have politics on much, he has Donald Trump, he said. So his most recent thought is that if he were president, he could resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours. I think it’s so ridiculous that it falls on its own weight. I think people over time and self-identified Republicans just don’t buy it.

But so far, Trump’s other likely opponents aren’t taking the bait. DeSantis fired back at Trump’s research into governors’ response to Covid this week, touting his margin of victory in Florida’s November election, but did not seek to defend his foreign policy record.

A person familiar with Haleys’ political operation, meanwhile, said the former UN ambassador would tout her own foreign policy record, one that involved helping Trump secure some of his key achievements. abroad. They include moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, abrogating a nuclear deal with Iran, and securing China’s adherence to sanctions against South Korea. North.

Although there are big rifts between Haley and her former boss, she has championed US support for Ukraine and has become an outspoken critic of Putin and Moscow during her tenure in the Trump administration, she is unlikely to take of jabs at Trump, choosing instead to criticize Bidens’ approach to China, Iran and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

That’s not the goal, Haley’s ally said of the contrast with Trump. We focus on Biden.

