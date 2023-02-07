Adani-Hindenburg saga: The real risk for Modi is not the opposition

For the third day in a row, opposition parties kept up the pressure on the Narendra Modi-led government on Monday, demanding a joint parliamentary committee or Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into allegations made against Adani Group companies in a report published by York-based New Research Hindenburg. The report, which sent shares of the Adani Group company plummeting, gave the opposition just the ammunition it needed to corner the Modi government.

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, have often linked the rise of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group of Companies, to Prime Minister Modi and the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party under his leadership. “Adani ki Sarkar”, the slogan of choice for the opposition in Parliament today, is a rip-off of the “Suit boot ki sarkar” and “Adani-Ambani ki sarkar” which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi constantly used in his campaigns against the Modi government since 2014.

MPs from opposition parties stage a protest against Adani Row in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, New Delhi on Monday, February 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

In the latest controversy, the opposition smacks of a moment from 2012 when the BJP cornered the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government following reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General alleging impropriety by senior officials. ministers and government officials in the allocation of telecommunications spectrum, coal blocks, and infrastructure projects. Opposition parties rallied against the government in parliament – a rare show of unity.

The real threat to Modi

Yet the chances of the collective weight we are currently witnessing trickling down to the Lok Sabha elections are miniscule. The seriousness of the allegations aside, there are inherent problems within the opposition as a bloc, as well as at the level of individual parties, to wage a potential fight against Modi’s BJP. In the absence of any unanimity on the leadership issue, alliances between opposition parties are driven by their own ambitions and calculations and have so far failed to inflict any electoral damage on the BJP.

But that doesn’t mean the Adani-Hindenburg saga poses no significant threat to Modi’s prospects of returning to power as India’s prime minister for a third consecutive term. Because the threat does not come from the opposition. It was because of the damage done to Modi’s image of a ‘Vikas Purush’ that such a great industrialist as Adani had to fail.

While the gloom in the two weeks since the publication of the Hindenburg report does not mean the end of Adani, the billionaire industrialist still has a fight to fight. Shares of Adani have fallen as much as 65% from one-year highs, mopping up more than Rs 11 lakh crore for market cap investors. Financial credibility is threatened given its debt service obligations and the financing of new projects will certainly suffer. Thus, reports of an overhaul of its capital expenditure plans within the Adani Group are not out of place.

Modi’s Catch-22

The battle for Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, and the nine states along the way, will be equally difficult. The Adani saga has forced Modi, who juxtaposes his development agenda with the opposition’s ‘parivarvaad’ and ‘bhrashtachar’ politics, to rethink his own campaign strategy and positioning. Infrastructure development has been one of the key elements of Modi’s development agenda and any mistakes here have the potential to dampen the prime minister’s rhetoric.

This danger, however, is clear and present. From electricity to transmission to green energy, from ports, highways to airports, the interests of the Adani Group are tailored to align with the interests of the country. The challenge for Modi will be to justify the damage a struggling Adani could have on government manufacturing and infrastructure development. Adani, who has positioned himself as a champion of this cause, has several significant projects to his credit, many of which were won by the government through a competitive bidding process.

Gautam Adani in Kolkata. (Express File photo by Partha Paul).

However, the real dilemma for Modi, personally, will be whether to avoid Adani or support him – the latter easier said than done politically. Modi may distance himself from the controversy around Adani but will struggle to isolate himself if government-sanctioned big-budget infrastructure projects for the conglomerate come to a halt.

On the other hand, supporting Adani will breathe new life into Rahul Gandhi’s ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ jibe to portray the prime minister as someone who will do whatever he can to help his select few industrial friends. Either way, much depends on what Adani does next to recover from the depths he continues to sink into.