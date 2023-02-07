Donald Trump rages after being compared to Mob Boss in new book





Donald Trump has attacked a “radically deranged” lawyer who is to publish a highly critical book that deals with the investigation of the former president by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Prosecutor Mark Pomerantz resigned as special assistant prosecutor in February 2022 amid reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would not seek indictment of the former president over his financial dealings.

In March 2022, a damning resignation letter from Pomerantz was made public stating that the prosecutor’s office had “no doubt” that Trump had committed “numerous” crimes related to tax evasion and false financial statements and that no not prosecuting the former president would be “a serious breach of justice.”

In his forthcoming book, People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account, Pomerantz compares the way the former president runs his business empire to the notorious methods of mob boss John Gotti.

(L) Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee Annual Meeting January 28, 2023 in Salem, New Hampshire. (R) An FBI mug shot of mob don John Gotti, released December 11, 1990 in New York, New York. A former prosecutor has compared the former president to late mob boss John Gotti. Scott Eisen/Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“He demanded absolute loyalty and pursued everyone who came across him. He always seemed to be one step ahead of the law,” Pomerantz writes, according to excerpts from his book viewed by The New York Times.

“In my career as a lawyer, I had only met one other person who touched on all of these bases: John Gotti, the head of the Gambino organized crime family.”

Gotti, who died in 2002, was the leader of the most powerful of New York’s five crime families in the 1980s. He earned the nickname ‘Teflon Don’ after he was able to beat a number of racketeering charges and other criminal charges for years. He was eventually convicted in 1992 of offenses including conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Pomerantz also said he was considering bringing racketeering charges, similar to those used for gangsters, against Trump before other prosecutors rejected the idea.

In an article in Truth Social, Trump accused Pomerantz of “obsessively spreading lies” about him in the book, which is slated for release Tuesday.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton attorney Mark Pomerantz radically deranged conducted the bogus investigation of me and my business at the Manhattan DA’s office and resigned because DA Bragg rightly wanted to drop the ‘weak’ case and ‘fatally flawed,'” Trump said. Sunday evening.

“Now Pomerantz has gotten a book deal and is obsessively spreading lies about me. With all this vicious misinformation exposed by a ‘prosecutor,’ how can I be treated fairly in New York, or anywhere else? Hunts!”

The former president threatened to sue Pomerantz for the claims made in the book. The former president’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told The New York Times that the Gotti comparison was “just another desperate attempt by Pomerantz to sell books.”

Trump had also slammed Pomerantz and the investigation into him in a series of other Truth Social posts after excerpts from the lawyer’s book appeared in the press.

“Mark Pomerantz’s book absolutely KILLS the bogus “case” against me that was reviewed by the Manhattan District Attorney. FAILED.” Trump wrote on Saturday.

“Even the head of the major economic crimes unit quit because she didn’t want to prosecute me on weak evidence and also, I mean, the statute of limitations, which has long since expired. That’s Why [former Manhattan DA] Cy Vance never brought it. THANKS!”

At the time of Pomerantz’s resignation, Bragg was investigating whether Trump had fraudulently inflated the value of his assets and properties to receive better bank loans and other financial benefits.

“His financials were false and he has a long history of fabricating personal finance information and lying about his assets to banks, national media, counterparties and many others, including the American people. “, Pomerantz wrote in his resignation. letter.

“The team that investigated Mr. Trump has no doubts whether he committed any crimes – he did.”

Bragg denied that the investigation into Trump had been halted.

The Manhattan DA’s investigation into Trump is now looking in more detail at allegations that the former president paid silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, to keep an affair secret. alleged she had with Trump before the 2016 election.

Pomerantz told The New York Times that prosecuting Trump for the secret money allegations alone would be a “very peculiar and unsatisfying end to this whole saga.”

Pomerantz has been contacted for comment.

