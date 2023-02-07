China’s balloon dispute draws attention to Xi’s leaders





The Chinese balloon that made its way through the United States launched a thousand questions about its true intention. But it also draws the world’s attention to the prospect that the communications and control within the government of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his vaunted security apparatus may be less cohesive or even less functional than the image he portrays. projects with so much confidence. The stakes are high today. Relations between Washington and Beijing have frayed and competition between the two sides has intensified, fueling fears that a bad decision could trigger an accidental confrontation between the powerful rivals. The United States claims the ship was a high-altitude surveillance balloon. China maintains that it was a civilian airship that veered off course while collecting weather data. Whether the inflatable contraption is there by mistake or a brazen military stunt, its emergence raises questions about how China navigates its growing position as a global power.

What has been particularly damaging for China, both internationally and domestically, are the questions it raises about competence and how they reinforce doubts about Xi Jinping’s leadership, said Susan Shirk, a former deputy. assistant secretary of state in the Clinton administration and author of a recent book, Overshoot: How China Derailed Its Peaceful Rise. It’s unclear how preventable the incident was, but it comes at a time when Mr Xi is believed to be at the peak of his powers after breaking the norm last year by winning a third term and making national security the cornerstone of his rule. . With Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken canceling his trip to Beijing, Xi missed an opportunity to fend off growing pressure Washington is exerting on China through security ties with partners across Asia and restrictions on semiconductor technology. This would have allowed Mr. Xi to devote more attention to pressing domestic issues such as reviving China’s weakened economy.

The balloon incident follows other apparent miscalculations, including the haphazard unfolding of its sometimes stifling measures, zero Covid following widespread protests, and its agreement on a no-holds-barred partnership with Russia within weeks. only before the invasion of Ukraine.

It’s really a paradox if you think about it, because it’s the start of his third term, Ms Shirk added. He should be on top. And yet we see all these negative comments. The discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the United States has added to rising tensions between the two superpowers. Questions about Mr. Xi’s judgment and that of his military and intelligence services now cloud assessments of how China would handle another crisis in a much more dangerous setting, such as the heavily militarized Taiwan Strait, a worrying scenario given the growing likelihood of a confrontation in Washington. and Beijing remain locked in a great power rivalry. In the past, the Chinese government could flexibly adapt to a problem. They prioritize economic development, Ms. Shirk said. This simply has not been the case under Xi Jinping in recent years. So that means you can’t predict the future. That’s why we all think it’s a much more dangerous situation. That unpredictability appears to have extended to China’s most recent response to the balloon, which was dramatically shot down by a US fighter jet on Saturday. After initially expressing regret over the emergence of the balloons, China hardened its stance on Monday. Xie Feng, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, lodged a protest with the US Embassy in Beijing, berating the US for destroying the ship and accusing Washington of reversing progress made in improving relations after Mr Xi and President Biden met face to face in November in Indonesia.

China resolutely opposes and strongly protests, and urges the United States not to take any further actions that harm China’s interests, and not to aggravate or extend tension, the Foreign Ministry said. in a press release. Mr. Xie said that China reserves the right to respond if necessary.

Regardless of Beijing’s protests, US Navy divers are scouring the waters off South Carolina to salvage balloon parts. For China, the untimely flight of the craft and its costly discovery over the continental United States suggests a lack of coordination between the country’s military and other government agencies, analysts say. This shows that the national security coordination process to prevent incidents like this is not yet functional as it should be, said Drew Thompson, a visiting senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the Institute. National University of Singapore. and a former US defense official. There are other theories as to how this could have happened. China’s sprawling bureaucracy might simply be too big to track the location of all its high-altitude balloons around the world and anticipate when their location might trigger an alarm. (After a series of reports in recent days, China acknowledged on Monday that another Chinese balloon was floating around Latin America, also, according to Beijing, erratically.) Mr. Taylor Fravel, director of the security studies program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an expert on the Chinese military, said he believed that the Chinese leadership would not have authorized the flight of balloons to the United States if they had known of his trip, given Mr. Blinkens a visit.

I can only speculate on the intentions of the unit that initiated the mission: perhaps they were unaware or indifferent to any political fallout should it be discovered, or perhaps they were executing plans longstanding without any attention to the diplomatic calendar, Mr. Fravel said. in an email.

Mr Thompson said it was possible the Chinese military orchestrated the flap, as it would benefit from heightened and sustained tension with the United States. The surveillance balloons are believed to be operated by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, which is also responsible for China’s nuclear and conventional missile arsenal. The Taiwanese army confirmed last year that the Chinese balloons that were spotted hovering above the self-governing island were operated by rocket force, although he said the balloons were likely used to observe the weather. The Chinese military has already caught other parts of the government off guard. In 2011, the People’s Liberation Army carried out its first test of its new J-20 stealth fighter just hours before a meeting in Beijing between Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Hu Jintao, China’s leader at the time. The test flight was interpreted as an attempt to undermine the visit, which was intended to improve defense links. Mr. Hu, who was a significantly less powerful leader than Mr. Xi, appeared to ignore the test when pushed by Mr. Gates. In another incident in 2007, China’s foreign ministry for days refused to comment on a successful anti-satellite missile test conducted by the rocket force, then known as the Second Artillery Corps. The silence at the time underscored the secrecy of the Chinese military, which only communicated tests of this nature directly to Mr. Hu. Either way, the inability to scrutinize China’s thinking, which has been exacerbated by growing mistrust between Washington and Beijing, has only added to the sense of volatility in the relationship. What the ball incident totally reinforces is the complete lack of transparency in Chinese decision-making, Mr Thompson said. This is a feature, not a bug in their system. And it will happen again. If events are changing rapidly, the government lacks nimble decision-making structures. They cannot communicate effectively during a rapidly evolving crisis, which bodes really badly for the current efforts with China. Keith Bradsher contributed report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/06/world/asia/china-balloon-xi-jinping.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos