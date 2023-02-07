Donald Trump tries to deny that spy balloons also flew over the United States during his presidency





Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Donald Trump on Sunday tried to deny reports that China launched spy balloons over the United States during his presidency, saying the allegations were an attempt to deflect embarrassment from the half-week debacle. .

Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental United States in the past, officials told The Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That hasn’t stopped Trump and his cronies, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, from claiming otherwise.

Video shows Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean

The Chinese balloon situation is a disgrace, as is the horror show in Afghanistan and everything surrounding the wildly incompetent Biden administration. They’re only good at cheating in elections and spreading misinformation, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social social network.

And now they say a balloon has been set up by China during the Trump administration, in order to calm Biden’s slow fools. China had too much respect for TRUMP for that to happen, and it NEVER happened.

But U.S. officials said Saturday the Chinese spy balloon that spawned the most-watched news event since last year’s Super Bowl was not the first of its kind.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Trump from employing his tried-and-true line of defense: labeling facts he doesn’t care about as fake news.

JUST FALSE DISINFORMATION! he wrote.

A senior administration official who spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity, however, claimed that while a series of balloons had flown over the United States, the previous events had been discovered after the administration left. Trump.

The source did not go into detail about how earlier discoveries were made.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.

Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-tries-deny-spy-155909555.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos