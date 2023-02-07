Trump lawyer Alina Habba appeals $1 million sanctions order





One of former President Donald Trump’s top lawyers has launched the process to appeal a nearly $1 million penalty order against herself and the ex-president over a set of disputes” frivolous” and “vexatious”.

In a scathing order late last month, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks fined Trump and Alina Habba $937,989.39 in their lawsuit charging former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and dozens of others from a massive racketeering scheme (RICO). to sully it with associations with Russia.

This lawsuit should never have been filed, Middlebrooks wrote at the start of his January 19, 2023 decision.

The 46-page order cited Trump’s ongoing pattern of court abuse, in a playbook that Middlebrooks says undermines the rule of law, paints judges as partisans and diverts resources from those who suffered actual legal harm.

Sanctions generally punish lawyers who abuse the court system, but Middlebrooks found that Trump’s litigation tactics deserved an exception.

Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigator who repeatedly uses the courts to exact revenge on political adversaries, Middlebrooks wrote. He is the mastermind of the strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be considered a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer. He knew very well the impact of his actions.

On Monday, Trump, Habba and his law firm all filed notices of appeal.

They are now represented by the law firm of Jesse Binnall, a 2020 election denier lawyer behind a failed attempt to undo President Joe Biden’s victory by more than 33,000 votes in Nevada.

The sanctions order appeared to land with a decisive impact on Trump’s legal team.

The day after the order, Trump withdrew a separate lawsuit he had filed against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in Florida. The former president had asked a Florida federal judge to intervene in the attorney general’s lawsuit pending in New York state court. This matter also landed before Middlebrooks, who declined to intervene.

The Trump Organization has already been convicted by a New York jury of multiple counts of tax evasion, Middlebrooks noted in that December 2022 order.

Middlebrooks referenced Trump’s lawsuit against James and other perceived political opponents, establishing what he called a “frivolous” litigation pattern.

I found that the plaintiffs’ attempt to circumvent the New York court rulings by suing AG James individually rather than in his official capacity was patently frivolous, the judge wrote. I have found that there is no likelihood of success on the merits, no irreparable harm, and preventing a civil action for execution by the Attorney General of New York would be unprecedented and contrary to the interests of the people of New York.

A few days later, Trump withdrew an appeal for the dismissal of a separate lawsuit against James, which was pending before the Second Circuit.

On Tuesday, Habba is scheduled to appear in a court in the Southern District of New York for a hearing in the trial of E. Jean Carroll accusing Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said in a court filing that Habba decided to step aside from the case, but Habba denied this in an interview. with Law&Crime.

Read the file below:

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawandcrime.com/trump/donald-trumps-lawyer-appeals-nearly-1-million-sanctions-order-against-self-and-client/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos