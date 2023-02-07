Blinkens visit to China and Moscow announces Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia

The visit of Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State to China, comes after the official Chinese announcement of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia as part of the US administration’s pursuit during the year in course of its strategy aimed at confronting Chinese military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region in the American sense or Asia-Pacific in the proper sense. The Chinese, and to limit Russian movement with China in the wake of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. In addition to the American attempt during this visit to mobilize more countries allied with him, to align with the United States of America and its European allies to isolate Moscow internationally and to rely on US commitments to NATO military allies, to circle and reduce Chinese support provided to Moscow, and to wave a map, regarding economic sanctions and other restrictions in the event of Chinese support for Moscow and President Putin, in especially after the Russian presidential establishment, the Kremlin, officially announced a visit by President Xi Jinping to Moscow to discuss more ways of joint cooperation between the two sides, which of course raises eyebrows, anger and fears Americans towards Beijing and its rapprochement with the Russians.

Therefore, Anthony Blinken’s visit to China is part of the US approach to adopt hardline US policies towards the Russian bear by trying to surround and contain it across China, by particularly after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with the Biden administration’s focus on a national security strategy, which was released in late 2022. However, Beijing poses the greatest geopolitical challenge to the United States of America. America with its Russian ally. This was preceded by a confirmation by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a speech setting out the US administration’s China strategy, considering it to be:

the only country capable of reshaping the current international system, and it is increasingly using economic, diplomatic, military and technological might to do so

Hence the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to China as part of the strict US policy towards Beijing. Furthermore, there is currently agreement and near unanimity between the Democratic and Republican parties on the threat posed by the economic, military and ideological rise of the Chinese in the United States of America, and they therefore support a tough approach. to Beijing. In addition to the US administration adopting a set of new economic and military measures to compete with China, measures that would undermine US-China bilateral relations, as happened recently with Washington’s imposition of Strict restrictions on semiconductor sales in Beijing, to impede Chinese efforts to compete in advanced technologies.

Hence the launch of official US calls by a number of US Senate and House of Representatives lawmakers, and US national security officials, to ban a number of Chinese apps, led by the WeChat program. for social communication between China and the world, and the Tik Tok program, because of their danger from their point of view on the national security of the United States, as well as the American attempt to provoke the Chinese side through the Washington’s approval plan for an additional arms deal with Taiwan.

This coincided with Washington’s efforts to deepen economic cooperation and military, defense and security partnerships with Washington’s partners in the Indo-Pacific region in the American sense or Asia-Pacific in the Chinese sense, which is produced with the signing by Washington of the “quadruple agreement with Australia”. , India and Japan to undermine Beijing economically, and the ‘Quad Quadruple’ agreement, and the internationally controversial nuclear defense and security AUKUS between the United States of America, Britain and the ‘Australia.

The timing of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to China at this time comes amid US fears that Beijing will weigh its diplomatic weight in 2023, after abandoning relative isolation. imposed by the Zero Covid policy, and the victory of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a third term. As the head of China’s ruling Communist Party, which has given it political influence at home, America is afraid to turn it into an aggressive policy abroad, which Beijing will turn into movements in American spheres of influence to strike its network of interests at the regional and global level. .

Here, the importance of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to China as a US attempt to neutralize China mainly goes to two issues that concern Washington at present, the most important of which is the neutralization of China. in the face of the support of Russian President “Putin” in his war against Ukraine, in addition to the American attempt to neutralize China vis-à-vis Iran and its file. The nuclear deal, especially in the absence of an alternative strategy for the current US administration to contain Iran after the failure of US diplomatic efforts to return to the nuclear deal or to impose real pressure on Tehran. Therefore, the current US administration must follow a comprehensive strategy to contain the Iranian threat and reduce Tehran’s support for the (Houthi militia) to strengthen regional stability in order to ensure the security of Israel and the Jewish state. in the first place. This requires US pressure on China to pressure Tehran as part of the US deterrence strategy to undermine and confront Iranian activities that are destabilizing stability in the Middle East region, and not to allow regional or external powers to threaten the movement of freedom of navigation in the region’s waterways and the Persian Gulf, notably through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab, the American emphasis being not to tolerate threats of Iran against American citizens and soldiers present in the region. This is evident from the conduct of joint naval military exercises and maneuvers between the US and Israeli sides in the Red Sea region near the movement of straits and sea lanes in this region, in addition to what we have already seen. Israeli military naval maneuvers in the Red Sea, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain after the conclusion of agreements. Israeli peace with them. Besides the recent US-Israeli agreement between Washington and Tel Aviv with several Gulf countries to strike Iran to ensure the security of the Gulf Arab region and Israel, which now divides the region and divides the efforts of the international community on the question of hitting Tehran, in particular by the Sino-Russian camps and their allies against the American camp. West and the Jewish State.

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to China comes within the framework of US-South Korean fears over the issue of the North Korean nuclear challenge, coinciding with warnings issued by the capital “Pyongyang through his media in early 2023, increasing his nuclear arsenal, and highlighting the expanded meeting that took place between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with leaders and members of the ruling Workers’ Party , and the assertion by the North Korean leader of the need to increase the military strength of North Korea, to strengthen the deterrence and defense capabilities of his country, by increasing the production of tactical nuclear weapons in large quantities , a massive increase in the country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as an increase in North Korea’s arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Consequently, the United States and South Korea fear that North Korea may conduct a series of nuclear tests near the spheres of influence of Washington and its regional allies in the Indo-Pacific region, led by the South Korea and Japan. This is what Washington translated militarily in agreement with the capital, Seoul, to conduct more joint military exercises between the United States of America and South Korea during the year 2023. With the administration leading the efforts of the entire international community to condemn North Korea’s nuclear weapons program at the United Nations. Thus, Anthony Beijing’s visit to China is part of the American attempt to reduce North Korea’s nuclear, military and ballistic program via Beijing.

Therefore, we conclude with the attempts of US President Joe Biden and his administration to focus more on US foreign policy issues related primarily to China and Russia, addressing the most complex global security challenges facing the President Biden faces the early to mid-point of his first term in 2023 to boost his chances of winning against his opponent, the Republican nominee, in November 2023.

President Biden has already started implementing the strategy of containing the countries of China and Russia from the time of his election and taking power, even without officially releasing his new national security strategy, which was evident with his strong statements attacking China and Moscow, which are reflected in these successive visits he makes. These have been conducted by the current poles of the US administration, in addition to the meetings that President “Biden” himself has held with pivotal countries in the Indo-Pacific region in the American sense or Asia-Pacific in the sense Chinese.

Therefore, visits by U.S. officials to China and the Indo-Pacific region are a central goal of President Biden’s foreign policy in the next stage, represented by mastering China, and then the rest of Washington’s foreign policy. will be determined who will seek to serve this central and fundamental purpose of Washington and achieve America’s position of preference. towards China by moving towards four main inputs for Washington, which are: the competitiveness of the American economy vis-à-vis Beijing, the strength of American democracy itself and of its political system according to the opinion of American President Joe Biden , and the most important thing for the current American administration is the strengthening and vitality of the network of American alliances and partnerships, and the confirmation of America’s own values ​​with its regional allies and other international partners to undermine the power of Moscow and from Beijing.

