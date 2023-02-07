Trump rages on Truth Social after ex-prosecutor reveals slew of evidence to indict





Mark Pomerantz, a former lead prosecutor on the Manhattan District Attorney’s team investigating former President Donald Trump and his organization’s business dealings, said there is “a great deal of evidence” that the district attorney could use to bring criminal charges against the former president.

Pomerantz made the comments in a “60 Minutes” interview promoting a new book about his time investigating Trump, in which he compares him to John Gotti, the leader of the Gambino organized crime family, also known as the name of “Teflon Don” who died in prison. in 2002.

“If you take the exact same line and don’t talk about Donald Trump or a former president of the United States, would the case have been charged? It would have been charged in a flat second,” Pomerantz told CBS. News. Whitaker.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil lawsuit against Trump, the Trump Organization and his three eldest children, alleging they engaged in a decade-long fraud scheme using false financial statements related to business operations to obtain favorable loan and insurance rates and tax breaks.

The allegations come nearly a year after Pomerantz resigned from the district attorney’s office. The release of her new book prompted a backlash from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg’s office asked to review the book before publication to ensure it would not reveal information obtained from a grand jury, CNN reported.

“After closely reviewing all of the evidence from Mr. Pomerantz’s investigation, I came to the same conclusion as several senior prosecutors involved in the case, as well as those I brought in: more work was needed.” , Bragg said in a statement to CNN. “In other words, Mr. Pomerantz’s plane was not ready to take off.”

In January, a New York judge fined the Trump Organization $1.6 million for running a years-long tax evasion scheme. The Trump Corp. and the Trump Payroll Corp. were convicted last year of 17 crimes, including tax evasion and forgery of business documents. Trump himself has never been charged or convicted.

Trump responded to the release of Pomerantz’s book with a lengthy rant on Truth Social.

“Wow, the book just released by Crooked Hillary Clinton attorney Mark Pomerantz turns out to be a success for the district attorney and the ‘weak’ case ‘with many fatal flaws,'” he said. he posted Friday night. “Prosecutors in the DA’s office actually resigned in protest that they felt it was ‘irresponsible’ and very ‘unfair’ to ‘President Trump’. They also felt they did not want to rely on a lawyer from hell disbarred from the SleazeBag like Michael Cohen as a witness.

Trump’s attorney also sent a letter to Pomerantz threatening legal action against the former prosecutor if he publishes the book.

The attorney, Joe Tacopina, said in a statement to CNN that “Pomerantz’s desperate attempt to sell books will cost him everything.” Not to mention, it’s clear he was very much in the minority in his position that President Trump committed a crime. “

After the 60 Minutes interview aired, Trump returned to Truth Social, continuing to attack Pomerantz.

“Pomerantz and his law firm were Clinton’s lawyers who then went to work for the DA to ‘get Trump,’ Pomerantz and his antics to keep me from being treated fairly, and NOBODY GOT HURT!” said Trump.

Pomerantz’s book, “The People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account,” will be released on Tuesday. It exposes the complicated investigation into Trump and his relatives who have been charged with crimes, according to an advance copy obtained by The New York Times.

“Pomerantz got a book deal and is obsessively spreading lies about me,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “With all this vicious misinformation exposed by a ‘Prosecutor,’ how can I be treated fairly in New York, or anywhere else? End the witch hunt!”

