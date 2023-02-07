Death toll rises, Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns it could go higher





An initial Turkish assessment showed that nearly 3,000 buildings were destroyed in the affected areas during the first major quake, which centered on the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, near the Syrian border. As debris removal efforts continue in many buildings in the earthquake area, we don’t know how much the number of dead and injured will increase. [to], said the Turkish president. Hopefully we will leave these disastrous days behind us in unity and solidarity as a country and nation. More than 45 countries have pledged to send experts and aid to help rescue efforts. Britain said it would send 76 search and rescue specialists, four search dogs and rescue equipment. Rescuers and residents of several towns conducted an increasingly desperate search for survivors, toiling through tangled metal and concrete. A hospital in Turkey has collapsed, while patients, including newborn babies, have also been evacuated from medical facilities in Syria. Millions of people faced a night without gas heating, electricity or fuel for their cars. Authorities halted crude flows to a regional export terminal as they searched for signs of damage along a major oil pipeline. Teams search the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. Credit:PA Turkey is in one of the most active seismic zones in the world and is crossed by numerous fault lines, with earthquakes also felt in Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Israel and Egypt. In Lebanon, local media reported that people rushed to the streets to flee shaking buildings as several strong aftershocks occurred. Among those affected were many Turks, 3.7 million registered Syrian refugees, the largest such population in the world. The worst affected areas of Syria are those already devastated by 12 years of brutal war. The disaster affected several provinces in southern Turkey spanning hundreds of kilometers, where around 13 million people were bracing for colder winter temperatures. Erdogan, who faces general elections in May, has sent several ministers to the region. A huge earthquake, measuring 7.6, struck Istanbul and surrounding provinces in 1999, killing more than 17,000 people. Seismologists have blamed the lack of enforcement of building codes for high death rates in Turkish disasters. Last year, the Minister of Town Planning and the Environment said that the country’s housing stock included 6.8 million homes deemed to be at risk in the event of an earthquake. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement: My thoughts this morning are with the people of Trkiye and across Syria, especially the first responders who are working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake. The UK stands ready to help in any way possible. French President Emmanuel Macron called the images from both countries terrible and said France was ready to provide emergency aid, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country was mourning with relatives of those killed. and would send help. Emergency team members and others search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. Credit:PA NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was in contact with Erdogan and was mobilizing support. with Reuters, agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/turkey-earthquake-toll-soars-as-international-community-mobilises-to-help-20230207-p5cieg.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos