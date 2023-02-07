Trump appeals sanctions for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton





Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton attend campaign rallies in Ambridge, Pennsylvania October 10, 2016 and in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. October 24, 2016 in a combination file photo.

Former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys said Monday they are appealing nearly $1 million in penalties imposed on them for what a federal judge called their lawsuit “frivolous.” against Hillary Clinton and more than two dozen other defendants.

The court filing on the appeal came days after a lawyer for Trump and his attorney Alina Habba told the judge in the case that they were willing to post $1,031,788 bond to cover the costs. penalties while the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit considered the matter.

The appeal will join another in this appeals court, which seeks to both overturn the dismissal of Trump’s lawsuit and overturn an earlier $50,000 sanctions order imposed solely against Trump’s lawyers.

“The federal lawsuit filed in Florida on behalf of President Trump was factually correct and legally sound,” said Jesse Binnall, attorney for Trump and Habba, who is handling the appeal.

“We look forward to presenting our case to the Eleventh Circuit as each of the District Court’s rulings should be decisively overturned,” Binnall said.

Trump’s lawsuit, which seeks $70 million in damages, had accused Clinton, former FBI officials, the Democratic National Committee and others of conspiring to create a “false narrative” that Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign against Clinton colluded with Russia to try to win. the election that year.

Judge John Middlebrooks in September dismissed the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and barred Trump from filing the suit again. Trump then appealed the dismissal.

Middlebrooks later imposed $50,000 in penalties on Habba and other attorneys at the request of one of the defendants, former DNC chairman Charles Dolan. Habba is appealing this order.

On January 19, Middlebrooks imposed more than $937,000 in penalties on Trump and Habba for prosecuting the other defendants.

“We are faced with a legal action that should never have been brought, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose,” Middlebrooks wrote in his penalty order.

Middlebrooks, in that order, called Trump the “mastermind of the strategic abuse of the judicial process” and a “prolific and sophisticated litigator who repeatedly uses the courts to exact revenge on political adversaries.”

A day after that order, Trump voluntarily dropped another lawsuit he had pending before the same judge against New York Attorney General Letitia James. That lawsuit was related to James’ ongoing $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump and his company in Manhattan state court.

