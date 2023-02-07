US-UK foreign policy establishment and big tech colluded against PM Modi ahead of 2019 election: former US diplomat





Mike Benz, former deputy assistant secretary for international communications and information technology at the US State Department, claimed that elements of the US-UK foreign policy establishment had waged a biased campaign against the prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP ahead of the 2019 Indian general. elections. Benz, who is the executive director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, a nonprofit focused on digital freedoms, in a interview with the Sunday Guardian said that despite Prime Minister Modis’ positive relationship with then-President Donald Trump, those elements within the administration, including social media technology companies, think tanks and department officials of State, collaborated to portray Prime Minister Modis’ election victory as the result of a “disinformation campaign”. . According to Benz, American technology platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and possibly others have been implicated in the censorship. He said the US foreign policy establishment was working to censor chat apps like WhatsApp where Modi supporters spread pro-Modi messages. The censorship was reportedly put in place in response to reports that called Modis’ political success “disinformation” online. Benz also said that while at the State Department he received recommendations from think tanks like the Atlantic Council to promote censorship of “misinformation” abroad in “nationalist” or “nationalist” governments. “authoritarian”. He said Modis’ name was frequently mentioned in lists of countries where US tech companies should engage more actively in “content moderation”. When asked if U.S. government agencies, including the State Department, were aware of this interference, Benz said it would be surprising if the State Department’s Center for Global Engagement did not do so. pressuring US tech company liaisons to facilitate Modi/BJP censorship in India. He added that the State Department often closely monitors the influence of social media on political parties and communicates with American technology companies when they are hostile to a foreign leader.

