China Condemns US Downing of Alleged Spy Balloon | International

The incident of the Chinese balloon detected flying over US territory and accused of espionage has further strained the most important geopolitical relationship on the planet. China, which has reiterated actively and passively that the device is an unmanned airship for meteorological purposes, on Sunday condemned the decision of the United States to shoot it down on Saturday. A sign that the affair has gone beyond the barriers of diplomacy, the Asian giant’s Ministry of Defense has for the first time publicly positioned itself on this file, displaying its firm opposition to the use of force exercised by Washington and has affirmed that it reserves the right to respond if necessary.

The official media were quick to criticize this Sunday’s demolition: the daily China Dailyproperty of the Communist Party’s propaganda department, denounces in an editorial that paranoia leads anti-Chinese people to turn the balloon incident into a Hollywood blockbuster, while analysts close to the government believe that Washington should pay the consequences.

State news agency Xinhua on Sunday collected a brief statement from Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei, in which he described the United States’ reaction to the attack on its civilian unmanned aircraft as clearly exaggerated. Tan expressed the ministry’s solemn protest against this decision by the US side and added that the military authorities reserve the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, for its part, issued a third statement in which it assures that Washington was informed on several occasions that the airship had entered American airspace involuntarily and due to a case of force. major. China has clearly asked the American side to handle the case properly, with calm, professionalism and restraint, the text underlines. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the American authorities ruled out that it could pose a military threat or to people on the ground, so they consider that Saturday’s maneuver was excessive and violates international conventions. Foreign Affairs said China would resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of affected companies and, like Defense, warned that the Asian powerhouse reserves the power to react if it deems it necessary.

on his blog Hu Xijin’s Remarksthe former director of the nationalist newspaper world times, one of the analysts closest to the government, attacks the coverage in his disproportionate opinion that the West has made of the incident. The United States didn’t just let that stray balloon fly away, but used advanced F-22 fighter jets to shoot it down with missiles, to fuel the narrative that the United States won, Hu said. [Las formas] they show that Washington is incapable of handling an incident without politicizing it. The country as a whole has lost its objectivity, he adds. Wang Xiaoxuan, an international relations expert quoted by the newspaper China Daily, emphasizes that the destruction of the device is a shameless provocation that should in no case be accepted. China should prepare countermeasures now that the United States is stepping up its bullying tactics, Wang said.

The ball detection opened a new corner in the fragile ties between Beijing and Washington. Relations between the two men hit rock bottom last August after then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan.

His stopover of less than 24 hours on the autonomous island, which China considers an inalienable part of its territory, motivated the fury of Beijing, which responded with unprecedented military maneuvers in the waters of the Strait of Formosa. China has also cut off all communication with Washington on key issues such as the environment and defence.

military capability

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden discussed the disagreement three months later in their first face-to-face meeting since the US leader entered the White House, held as part of the G-20 November. in Bali (Indonesia). The identification of the Chinese device by the Pentagon this week, however, spoiled what was to be the next contact between the two major world powers. Although Beijing apologized on Friday and assured Saturday that it had never violated the territory or airspace of any sovereign country, the growing mistrust of the device carrying out functions of espionage and surveillance led Washington to suspend the US Secretary’s trip to the Chinese capital. of State, Antony Blinken, scheduled for this Sunday. It was to be the first by an American politician of this rank since 2018.

The growing military capabilities of the Asian giant have become a source of instability and tension in relations with the United States. Beijing is the world’s second largest investor in Defense (behind Washington), an area to which it currently allocates more than 200,000 million euros and whose budget has increased by 30% over the past five years. In 2022, the increase was 7.1% over one year.

Modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its technological capabilities is one of the big goals of Xi Jinping, who also serves as chairman of the Central Military Commission. During the XX Congress of the Communist Party of China, held in October and during which Xi consolidates a third term as general secretary of the institution, which gives him unprecedented power since the days of Mao, the Chinese president assured that strategic capacities will be strengthened. army strategies to defend China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, and ensure that the people’s armed forces effectively carry out their missions and tasks in the new era.

Propaganda also echoes these military advances. Last Monday, the official Weibo (Chinese Twitter) account of a division of the PLA posted a video detailing the performance of a new supersonic anti-ship missile, the Yingji-21 (which translates to Eagle Strike-21) . In this type of publication, rare, specified that the projectile is capable of reaching a speed of Mach 10 (10 times the speed of sound), beyond the interception capacity of any anti-missile weapon system, according to the message.

This growing military and technological rivalry has led Washington to try to curb China’s development of sophisticated weapons in recent years. The Biden administration in October imposed a blockade on the Asian giant’s semiconductor sector in an effort to prevent Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technologies and, in late January, succeeded in getting the Netherlands and the Japan to restrict the export of equipment. in China, making chips that can be used to make advanced weapons.

