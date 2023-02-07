Indonesia: profile of the largest Muslim nation in the world





February 6, 2023 Spread across a chain of thousands of islands between Asia and Australia, Indonesia has the largest Muslim population in the world and the largest economy in Southeast Asia. It is also a country of great tourist attraction, due to the beautiful landscapes of places like the island of Bali. Ethnically, it is a very diverse country, with more than 300 local languages. The population ranges from hunting groups in rural areas to a modern urban elite. Sophisticated kingdoms existed before the arrival of the Dutch, who colonized the archipelago but eventually left the country after a struggle for independence in 1949. credit, CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/Getty Images photo captions, Indonesia is the largest Muslim nation in the world and one of the largest economies in Asia, with great tourist appeal. In 1966, a military coup put the country in the hands of General Suharto, who ruled with an iron fist until the 1990s. In 1975, the Suharto regime invaded East Timor, a former Portuguese colony whose Jakarta fears that independence will encourage independence movements in parts of Indonesia. Suharto’s downfall came in 1998, after street protests encouraged by the region’s severe economic crisis. Indonesia has become one of the largest emerging economies in the world, but continues to face demands for independence from several provinces, as well as attacks from armed Islamist groups. In 2004, the country was the most affected by the worst natural disaster on record, the Indian Ocean tsunami, with 130,000 dead. Getty Images Republic of Indonesia Capital: Jakarta Population 261 million

Area: 1.9 million square kilometers

Main languages: Indonesian, 300 regional languages

Main religion: Islam

Life expectancy: 67 (male), 71 (female)

Currency: Rupiah

President Joko Widodo is part of a new generation of politicians in the country, which only experienced democracy in 1998. Joko "Jokowi" Widodo won the July 2014 elections among a new generation of politicians in Indonesia's still young democracy. The election was a close race against the old guard that dominated the country during decades of autocratic rule. Widodo is seen by many as a politician relatively out of touch with the country's endemic corruption and close to ordinary Indonesians. His modest origins – he was a cabinetmaker and his father a wood merchant – contributes to this positive perception by the population.

The media in Indonesia have developed and been marked by the advance of the Internet and social networks. Television is Indonesia's main medium, but online media is catching up. Facebook is hugely popular and Indonesians are among the most active Twitter users in the world. According to Reporters Without Borders, many journalists in Indonesia censor themselves due to laws on blasphemy and Internet content.

Brazil and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1953. Six years later, President Sukarno became the first Asian head of state to pay an official visit to Brazil. The invasion and occupation of the former Portuguese colony of East Timor by Jakarta prevented a greater rapprochement, since Brazil defended the principle of self-determination of the former colonies. After remaining relatively neutral on the subject after its redemocratization in the 1980s, Brazil became more involved in the Timorese question as a mediator. With the end of Suharto's dictatorship in 1998, the two countries grew closer – Indonesia's occupation of East Timor ended in 1999. In 2000, a year after his indirect election, President Abdurrahman Wahid surrendered in Brazil. Cooperation has multiplied in several areas, including defence. According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Indonesia is "one of the world's largest operators of Embraer Super Tucano aircraft". In 2018, bilateral trade totaled US$2.8 billion.

Important dates in Indonesian history:

1670-1900 – Dutch settlers unite all of Indonesia under one government, like the Dutch East Indies.

1942 – Japan occupies the Dutch East Indies.

1949 – The Netherlands recognize the independence of Indonesia after four years of conflict against the local guerrillas. Sukarno becomes president.

Sukarno was the first president of independent Indonesia and ruled for almost two decades.

1966 – Sukarno transfers power to General Suharto after a coup.

1975 – Indonesia invades East Timor and incorporates the territory as an Indonesian province.

1998 – Amid the economic crisis that swept across Asia the previous year, protests and violence in the streets led to the overthrow of Suharto and the end of his dictatorship.

1999 – East Timor passes into the hands of an interim government of the United Nations, before becoming independent.

2004 – Holding of the first direct elections in Indonesia.

2004 – In December, the country is the most affected by the Indian Ocean tsunami. More than 130,000 Indonesians died in the tragedy.

2012 – Indonesia was also hit by strong earthquakes in 2005, 2007 and 2012, which together caused more than 1,300 deaths.

2022 – With around 130 active volcanoes, Indonesia has been the scene of natural tragedies in addition to tsunamis and earthquakes. With two eruptions (2021 and 2022), Mount Semero in the province of East Java has caused the death of more than 100 people in addition to the displacement of tens of thousands who have had to leave their homes.

