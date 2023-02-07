Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congressional digs into the Rafale attacks





Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition today at an official event in Karnataka, during his visit to the state ahead of assembly elections. Inaugurating India’s largest helicopter manufacturing plant in Tumakuru – a town some 70 km from the state capital, Bengaluru, PM Modi pointed to opposition claims that the deal for the Rafale fighter jets benefited Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense Ltd and destroyed the state-owned aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL. “Misinformation has been spread about HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and many false allegations have been made against our government,” Prime Minister Modi said without naming the Congress, which had been vocal in its attacks. “Many hours of Parliament’s work have been wasted on this. The HAL Helicopter Factory and its rise will expose those who have made false allegations. HAL is building self-reliance in defence,” said- he declared. “This factory is the answer to the accusations of the opposition. The truth is revealed today,” he added. Congress had built its campaign for the 2019 general election around alleged irregularities in the Rs 59,000 crore deal to acquire Rafale jets from a French firm. The party alleged that the Rafale deal benefited Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense Ltd and questioned why major state-owned aerospace company HAL was not involved as was finalized under the UPA regime. Rahul Gandhi of Congress had alleged that Prime Minister Modi’s government was destroying HAL and taking away jobs from the people of Karnataka by withdrawing the contract from HAL. In the ensuing election, the party was decimated, with the political plank escalating into a personal attack on the Prime Minister with the “Chowkidar Chor Hai (Guardian is a Thief)” campaign. The new helicopter factory inaugurated today will manufacture Indian light utility helicopters and multi-role helicopters. Initially, the plant will produce around 30 helicopters per year, which will be increased to 60 and then 90 per year gradually. Over the next two decades, the Tumakuru factory is expected to manufacture more than 1,000 helicopters. The new plant is expected to create thousands of jobs and benefit more than 6,000 people through direct or indirect employment. It is also likely to generate business to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore. The Supreme Court gave the government a free kick over the Rafale deal. In November 2020, following a motion by Congress, the District Court upheld an earlier order, saying there was no need to investigate the matter. The BJP demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologize to the people for his allegations against Prime Minister Modi over the deal.

