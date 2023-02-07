Politics
Turkey’s two-faced sultan is no friend to the West. It’s time to play hardball | Simon Tisdall
Jurkey is a vital strategic ally of the West is the kind of truism that people like Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have argued about. What if the old saw was no longer true? What if the Turkish leader, exploiting this notion, betrayed Western interests under the pretext of partnership? Shouldn’t this leader be treated as a handicap, a threat or even ostracized as an enemy?
The geography does not change. Turkey wields significant influence at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Yet the increasingly aggressive, authoritarian and schismatic policies pursued at home and abroad for two decades by its angry sultan-president have upended long-cherished assumptions. The reliability and usefulness of turkeys as a trusted Western ally is nearly exhausted.
As Turkey’s most important elections in a generation head to a feverish climax in May, and Western democracies consider critical choices in Ukraine, on Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and in Iran, Syria and Israel- Palestine, these dilemmas boil down to one question: is it time to admit that Recep Tayyip Erdoan is not a friend of the West and punish him accordingly?
Erdohe blocking of Sweden’s bid to join NATO is the latest glaring example of hostile behavior. He claims that Stockholm is home to terrorists from the Kurdish militant group the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party). In truth, his veto stems from his longstanding anti-Kurdish vendetta, which includes legal movements to close down the HDP (People’s Democratic Party), the main opposition supported by the Kurds, before the elections. The NATO feud now threatens to explode amid a series Koran burnings, diplomatic protests and violent reprisals.
Erdoan is also calling for the extradition from Sweden of political refugees, including Blent Kene, former editor of the Today’s time newspaper, which he accuses of supporting a failed coup in 2016. The intimidation tactics targeting journalists are part of a larger post-coup campaign to stifle public debate, manipulate the constitution, subjugate the judges, purge the army and the civil service and reinforce a de facto rule of man.
Using Turkey’s NATO membership for domestic political purposes is a typical Erdoan ploy. Yet it also deliberately hinders the legitimate wish of the Swedes (and Finns) to strengthen their defenses after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while undermining NATO’s efforts to show unity and determination. . This is by no means the first time that Erdoan has favored Moscow over NATO partners.
Erdoan rejects and sidesteps Ukraine-related sanctions. Turkeys trade with Russia increased by nearly 200% within six months after the invasion, including higher energy imports. Its purchase of Russian surface-to-air missile systems Washington furious, which considers them a threat to NATO forces. Her pretending to be a Ukrainian mediator helps Putin maintain the pretense that he is interested in peace.
Erdoans plans to launch another armed invasion of northern Syria in the face of US-led efforts supporting the anti-Bashar al-Assad democratic opposition and suppressing Islamist terrorism. In reality, destabilizing incursions and occupations Syrian and Iraqi borders are another extension of Erdo’s obsessive war against the Kurds. Its possible rapprochement with Damascus further undermines Western security policy.
If Erdoans sickening schmoozing of Putin, double-dealing on Ukraine, neo-Ottoman overkill and on-and-off aggression against NATO member Greece aren’t proof enough of bad faith, then consider his other war on democracy of his country. Human rights abuses aside, Erdoan has made a huge mess of the Turkish economy. Inflation is at 58%, the standard of living falls. Over 70% of 18-25 year olds say they prefer to live elsewhere.
In any normal democratic competition, such incompetence would cost him the presidency and the parliamentary majority of his AK (Justice and Development) party. But Erdoan is not normal. In recent weeks, he has raised the national minimum wage by 55%, lowered the retirement age, increased public sector wages and expanded loan and debt cancellation programs. This is a blatant attempt, funded by the state, to buy votes.
At the same time, Erdoan seems determined to eliminate presidential rivals. The HDP’s best-known leader, Selahattin Demirta, is already in prison. And if Erdoan has his way, he will soon be joined by Ekrem mamolu, popular mayor of Istanbul and figurehead of the main opposition CHP (Republican People’s Party). mamolu is appealing a politically inspired prison sentence and faces a series of additional trumped up charges.
Election bribes and political shenanigans, unchallenged by state-controlled media and obscured by a climate of fear, point to another victory for Erdoan. Six opposition parties, united in a new Alliance of Nations grouping, published a manifesto last week promising, among other things, to restrict presidential powers. But they have yet to agree on a standard bearer and without the HDP, according to the polls, they will not win a parliamentary majority.
AThis all goes back to the original question: what should Western democracies do about Erdoan, assuming he wins again? Further sanctions, including against him personally, are a possibility. US senators suggest that Ankara can be refused F-16 fighter jets promised by Biden if he continues to sabotage NATO. EU membership talks stalled could be formally frozen, indefinitely. Yet to get Erdoan’s attention, any punitive measures will have to go further.
Biden and Stoltenberg, overcautious and risk averse, must abandon the discredited old thinking. They should remind Erdoan that NATO is a community of values as well as rules; welcome Sweden and Finland to the alliance via a vote of the 30 members; And suspend Turkey’s membership, if necessary by amending the North Atlantic Treaty. If he doesn’t like it, well, tough.
Turkey lives in a tough neighborhood. No one expects torrents of peace and love from their leaders. And he could become a valuable ally again. But Turkey is not indispensable. If need be, Western democracies can live safely without it until that happy day when the cantankerous sultan of Ankara is finally defenestrated and stripped of his bag.
This article was amended on February 6, 2023 to clarify that Blent Kene is a former editor of the English-language newspaper Today’s time diary, not its sibling title in Turkish, Time.

