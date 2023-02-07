60 Minutes: Ex-Manhattan lawyer says ‘ample evidence’ exists to indict Trump





A former Manhattan special assistant district attorney who investigated Donald Trump said late Sunday that there was plenty of evidence the district attorney could use to bring a criminal case against the former president.

Mark Pomerantz, a former lead prosecutor on the team of Manhattan prosecutors investigating the business dealings of Trump and his organizations, said prosecutors weighing similar evidence against anyone other than the former president would have pursued the charges in one go. second.

Pomerantz made the comments in a 60 Minutes interview promoting a new book about his time investigating Trump. He pointed to evidence he had access to during the main investigation among them that Trump had personally approved of inflating his own net worth to obtain more favorable bank loans.

There was plenty of evidence we could draw on to make this case, Pomerantz told CBS’ Bill Whitaker.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has filed a civil lawsuit against Trump, his eldest children and others, alleging they were involved in a decade-long fraud using inaccurate financial statements to obtain favorable loan and insurance rates and tax treatment. The burden of proof in a civil suit is lower than what prosecutors need to prove a criminal case. Trump called the lawsuit politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations come nearly a year after Pomerantz resigned from the district attorney’s office in protest and days before the release of his new book, prompting pushback from District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Pomerantz resigned after Bragg, who had just been sworn in, refused to give him the green light to seek an impeachment against Trump. The District Attorney’s Office previously filed tax evasion charges against the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty.

Pomerantz resigned last February along with General Counsel Carey Dunne.

If you take the exact same line and don’t talk about Donald Trump or a former president of the United States, would the case have been charged? He would have been charged in a second flat, Pomerantz said Sunday. He called Braggs’ decision not to bring the case a serious failure of justice.

Pomerantz’s claims detailed in his forthcoming book have drawn ire from his former boss and the New York State Attorneys Association, who claim that a former prosecutor speaking out on a case he has participated could harm its integrity.

Braggs’ office asked to review the book before publication for fear that it would reveal information obtained from a grand jury. Simon & Schuster, the publisher, continued publication.

After closely reviewing all of the evidence from Mr. Pomerantz’s investigation, I came to the same conclusion as several senior prosecutors involved in the case, as well as those I brought in: more work was needed. Simply put, Mr. Pomerantz’s plane was not ready to take off, Bragg said in a statement to CNN.

Bragg added that he had not read the book and would not comment on any ongoing investigation because of the damage it could do to the case. But hopefully there’s at least one section where Mr. Pomerantz acknowledges his former colleagues for all they’ve done on the Trump case in the past year since he left.

In January, a New York judge fined the Trump Organization $1.6 million, the maximum possible sentence for carrying out a decade-long tax evasion scheme, a symbolic moment because it is the only judgment for a criminal conviction that has come close to the former president.

Two Trump entities, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., were convicted last year of 17 crimes, including tax evasion and falsifying business records. Trump himself has never been charged or convicted.

On Sunday, Pomerantz expanded on the evidence he believed he had against Trump, including Trump’s signature on a loan from Deutsche Bank certifying that all of his financial statements were accurate.

He warrants that the financial statements are true and correct in all material respects. Finally, of course, on the collateral is his pointed signature, Donald J. Trump, Pomerantz said. He also alleges he has documents proving that Trump knew the exact size of his 10,996 square foot condominium on Fifth Avenue but lied anyway, claiming in accounting documents from 2015 and 2016 that it was actually 30,000 square feet.

CNN previously reported that some prosecutors didn’t believe they had enough evidence to prove Trump’s intent, and they didn’t have a credible narrator to explain how the financial statements were compiled.

In a letter to Pomerantz, Trump’s attorney threatened legal action against the former prosecutor if he published the book. The attorney, Joe Tacopina, told CNN in a statement that Pomerantz’ desperate attempt to sell books would cost him everything. Not to mention, it’s clear he was very much in the minority in his position that President Trump committed a crime.

In the book, which publishes Tuesday, Pomerantz compares Trump to John Gotti, the leader of the Gambino organized crime family, according to an advanced copy obtained by The New York Times, and lays out the convoluted investigation that has seen many close to the former president accused of crimes.

Meanwhile, Braggs’ office last week sped up its investigation into Trump’s alleged role in a silent payment made to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels’ allegations of an affair. Trump denied the affair.

