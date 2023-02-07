PM Modi opens India’s largest helicopter manufacturing plant in Karnataka: Everything you need to know | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sworn in on Monday Hindustan Aeronautics Limited It is ( HAL ) helicopter manufacturing unit India’s largest factory of its kind in Karnataka Tumakuru . Defense PSU’s greenfield helicopter factory was designed to be a one-stop solution for all helicopter needs in the country. Speaking after the laying of the foundation stone of the factory, Means PM hailed Karnataka as a “land of innovation” and highlighted how the state has pioneered various important defense projects over the years. Investment in the aerospace sector over the past 9 years is 4-5 times higher than the figure observed in the 15-year period before 2014 Means PM “From drones to Tejas aircraft manufacturing is done in the state. The state has become the first choice of investors. Modern assault rifles, aircraft carriers to fighter jets are made by India” , Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lambasted the opposition for “spreading misinformation about HAL”, referring to the Rafale affair.

“Many false allegations have been made against our government and many hours of Parliament’s work have been wasted because of this. The HAL helicopter factory and its rise to power will expose those who made these false allegations,” he said, referring to Congress and other opposition parties alleging a scam in the Rafale jet deal between India and France. Prime Minister Modi inaugurates HAL’s new helicopter factory in Karnataka Here’s everything you need to know about India’s largest chopper manufacturing unit… The factory is a new unit dedicated to helicopters which will strengthen the capacity and the ecosystem to build helicopters.

This helicopter factory is the largest helicopter manufacturing plant in Asia and will initially produce the Light Utility Helicopters (LUH).

The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH and IMRH at the ‘coming.

The plant also has the potential to export civilian LUHs in the future.

This facility will enable India to meet all its helicopter needs locally and achieve the distinction of enabling self-reliance in the design, development and manufacture of helicopters in India.

Overall, HAL plans to produce over 1,000 helicopters in the 3-15 ton range, with a total business of over Rs 4 lakh crore over a 20-year period.

The plant’s proximity to HAL’s existing facilities in Bengaluru will boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region and support the development of skills infrastructure such as schools, colleges and residential areas. Show Watch: PM Modi inaugurates India’s largest helicopter production plant in Karnataka

