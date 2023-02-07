If Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the 2024 nominees, look for a third-party candidate





For decades, the suggestion that a third-party candidate could legitimately run for the White House has generally been dismissed as a laughable idea. And there have been plenty of examples, over the last century or so, to deserve derision.

Think of Theodore Roosevelt and his Bull Moose Party. Or horsefly Ralph Naders offers eternally chimerical (which presaged the candidacies of other outliers, from Jill Stein to Kanye West). Or the challenge of George Wallaces against Nixon and Humphrey in 1968 and John Andersons against Carter and Reagan in 1980. Without forgetting the independent candidacy of Ross Perot in 1992.

But people forget that eccentric Texas tech mogul Perotan has been leading Bill Clinton and George HW Bush in the polls for nearly two months of this contest. Until he started spouting conspiracy theories and generally acting crazy, and he fell like a rock. Despite such behavior, he garnered 18.9% of the popular vote, some 19 million ballots, which became a major factor in Clinton’s victory. (Full disclosure: I would later work for the Bush II campaign.)

One wonders if Perot was here today to express the kind of views he espoused at the time (providing support for the faltering Russian economy, cutting the US defense budget, considering security cuts social, urging people to study the leadership principles of Attila the Hun) who knows how he fare in a field that makes him look like a reasonable candidate?

More and more voters now see themselves as independents. This shift, according to a 2022 Gallup study, appears to be driven largely by Gen Xers and Millennials who continue to identify as independent as they age. In previous generations, American adults became less likely to identify as independent as they aged.

Which adds an interesting wrinkle to the calcified bipartisan equation. Republicans and Democrats, the recently tweeted No Labels organization, will lead you to believe you have to choose one or the other, but Independents (43%) outnumber Republicans (30%) and Democrats (24 %) for the highest percentage since Gallup began tracking parentage.

These startling statistics aside, the potential success of a third-party candidate, given the history of American democracy and the interests of both parties in maintaining the status quo, remains highly unlikely. But it is not impossible. The circumstances must be fair and the candidate must be credible.

Here is a not entirely improbable scenario. It’s late spring next year. America wakes up to the realization that primary voters nominated two households 81 and 77, respectively, to face off in the general election. And they did so despite the fact that 86% of voters, according to a recent Reuters poll, believe the age limit for the presidency should be 75 or younger. There’s a reason many companies kick out CEOs at 65. The people who run a business and who run a country should be at their best. And it’s just plain nonsense to suggest that someone will be at the peak of their vitality and vibrancy in the late 70s or early 80s. I don’t care who you are, you lose at least one step .

Which brings us to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. While both men have their share of strong supporters, neither has broad popular support among the electorate. In December, Trump’s approval rating was the lowest since 2015, with 59% of registered voters expressing a negative opinion of him. In the same Quinnipiac University poll, some 49% of respondents gave Biden negative marks for endorsing the job. And more than half of all voters polled insisted they wouldn’t want either to run.

I thought Biden was the right guy at the right time in 2020. He was, most likely, the only candidate who could have won the states needed to beat Trump. And I think, given the headwinds he faced, he did a good job. But he certainly gave us the impression, by calling himself transitional president during his campaign, that he would be setting the stage for a successor.

Do we really think there aren’t other Democrats who would be younger, better, and stronger candidates in 2024? The same goes for Trump and the GOP. There may well be serious potential Republican candidates who will prove more competitive in the general election.

Still, if Biden and Trump are actually running around discounting a push from someone like Ron DeSantis, there’s more than a good chance they’ll become the nominees.

And that’s where the third party comes in, breaking the glass in case of an emergency scenario.

It’s an uphill battle. Due to the way the system is rigged against third parties, if you wait until next summer when the Republican and Democratic candidates have been determined, it’s too late to throw your hat in the ring. A mechanism must therefore be put in place to create access to the ballot in key states. And that means collecting signatures now. And spend money now. A lot.

I know. I helped carry out this exercise with an initiative called Americans Elect in 2012. And it cost around $35 million to collect ballot signatures in key swing states. There have been many problems with this effort. But the fundamental flaw was that the major parties that year chose acceptable candidates: Barack Obama and Mitt Romney. So there was no urgent need for another horse in this race.

This time, the spade work has already begun nearly two years before the general election. No Labels, an organization dedicated to bipartisanship and problem-solving (which I helped start, but have no recent affiliation with), does the heavy lifting: fundraising and creating voting access by third parties in case we wake up next spring for a couple of jalopies.

Above all, No Labels argues that it has no interest in supporting a spoiler Ralph Nadertype candidacy that would simply put a thumbs up on the scale of one of the party’s leading candidates. Instead, the group’s goal is to have a hammer handy if, indeed, the glass needs to be smashed.

At this point, it’s unclear who that third-party candidate might be. But I guarantee there would be plenty of qualified and compelling personalities happy to take up the challenge and accept the challenge.

Of course, that’s unlikely. But unlikely like, say, President Donald Trump?

Throughout our electoral life, we have always had only Coke or Pepsi as options. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a 7 Up or a Red Bull? Especially when those servings of Coke and Pepsi have lost their effervescence?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/02/donald-trump-joe-biden-2024-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos