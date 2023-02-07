Politics
Balloon bursts hope to end spiraling US-China tensions
WASHINGTON (AP) Monday was supposed to be a day of modest hope in U.S.-China relations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to travel to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping in a high-stakes bid to ease growing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
Instead, Blinken was spending the day in Washington after abruptly canceling his late visit. last week as the US and China exchanged angry words about an alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States. As strained as the US-China relationship was before Blinkens’ planned trip, it is even worse now and there is little hope of it improving anytime soon.
Even if the two parties affirm that they will manage the situation calmly, the mutual recriminations, in particular since the slaughter of the balloon on Saturday which aroused a strong Chinese protest, does not bode well for a rapprochement.
The setback comes at a time when both sides were looking for a way out of a potentially low point in ties that has the world on edge.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby noted Monday that Blinkens’ trip was delayed and not canceled. But the prospects for rescheduling remain uncertain.
I would put that at six on a scale of 10, said Danny Russel, a China expert and former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs in the Obama administration, of the damage caused to current diplomatic efforts between the two countries.
The signals I’m seeing suggest there needs to be a pause and a line drawn under the incident, but once the drama has passed through its final act, there seems to be a strong intention to rearrange a trip from the secretary to state, said Russel, who is now vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute.
The administration will start with a serious deficit, Russel said. It’s a setback but it’s not impossible to see a comeback. For lack of mismanagement, it is salvageable.
Blinken and senior Chinese officials plan to attend at least two international meetings – the Munich Security Conference in mid-February and a meeting of the Group of 20 Foreign Ministers in India in early March which could provide venues for a renewed commitment.
But the missed chance caused by the ball incident can be difficult to recreate.
It’s not that the United States and China don’t talk to each other. It’s that they speak from wildly divergent viewpoints with very little room for either to step back from entrenched positions that are often directly tied to political conditions at home.
Military-to-military channels are used, but have been hampered by increased Chinese incursions into Taiwanese air defense zones and aggressive actions in the South China Sea. The result is that the United States has stepped up reconnaissance flights and warship voyages through the Taiwan Strait.
Diplomatic channels remain open, but they have been dominated for several years by disagreements rather than grounds for potential cooperation and are now cluttered with complaints from both sides over the ball.
President Joe Biden and Xi agreed to Blinkens’ visit during a November meeting in Indonesia. Biden may have hoped his top diplomat would return from China with progress on issues ranging from trade, Indo-Pacific security and climate change to human rights and the status of Taiwan. Instead, he now faces a domestic political maelstrom ahead of his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday.
Republican lawmakers have harshly criticized what they say is Bidens’ weak response to the balloon’s presence over US airspace. New GOP House Chairman Kevin McCarthys predicts that the trip to Taiwan this year will likely come with new complaints about the administrations’ approach.
Meanwhile in Beijing, after initially adopting a relatively dovish response to the ball, Chinese leaders have taken a much tougher stance, likely in response to the nationalist backlash from the public. After apologizing for the balloon, which it says was a weather craft that mistakenly strayed into US airspace, China now condemns the bombing as an unacceptable violation of international law and standards that delayed the potential for dialogue.
Blinkens’ visit to China offered a way to stabilize US-China relations, said Da Wei, director of the Center for International Security and Strategy and Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University. The postponement has now significantly reduced the window for this, he said.
Regardless of the political implications for the two, the developments laid bare the extremely fragile nature of what many had hoped would be a manageable economic, political and military rivalry.
Tensions between the United States and China, particularly over Taiwan, have been a source of deep concern for Washington and many of its allies. They fear open conflict could crater the global economy and their worries were heightened last year with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on which China largely sided with the Russians.
At the same time, China and the United States have been on a collision course over other issues, including China’s growing aggressiveness in the South and East China Seas, which has put U.S. allies like Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand on edge, not to mention Australia and New Zealand.
China continues to crack down on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, its human rights record in the predominantly Muslim western region of Xinjiang, the harassment and imprisonment of Christians and other religious minorities elsewhere, and the ongoing campaign against Tibetan leaders have all become significant irritants in relations.
Over the past five years, China-US relations have entered a new stage of deepening confrontation, conflict and competition, Da said, calling the current period a new type of cold war.
It’s very different from the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, but if we define the Cold War as the two largest countries in the world locked in fierce clashes and conflicts in a way that doesn’t not involve the military and wars…we’re moving fast in that direction, Da said.
___ AP press aide Caroline Chen in Beijing contributed.
