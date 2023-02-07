



Florida Gov. Ron DeSanti’s upcoming appearances in Dallas and Houston reflect his growing popularity with the nations’ grassroots Republicans.

It’s also a harbinger of the challenges hell will face in 2024 if he decides to seek the GOP nomination for president.

Although he is one of the most well-known governors in the country, DeSanti’s biggest task is to create political organizations in many states. This means pouring money, staff and volunteers into early contest locations, as well as into states later in the election calendar that could play a critical role in the nominating process.

If the race was filled with first-time or weaker candidates, DeSantis’ job would be easier. But hell will be in for a deadly fight with former President Donald Trump, who will have the advantage of ready-made political organizations across the country.

It’s critical because you have to have people on the ground, said Republican political consultant Vinny Minchillo, who worked on Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns. The basic things you need in any election is that you have to train voters, you have to have volunteers, and having a good operation in the state also makes donors feel better.

Minchillo said Trump had the advantage because he was a former president and had loyal supporters across the country. But he added that DeSantis is in better shape than other candidates who lack his popularity.

For Trump and DeSantis, that’s almost a non-issue, he said. Trump has certainly restarted the organizations he had, and DeSantis, being the other favorite, will have no problem putting it all together.

Still, Trump is the candidate to beat, especially since hell has an easier time activating his grassroots organization.

You can’t build this kind of national infrastructure overnight, said consultant Matthew Langston.

With the GOP presidential primaries starting in less than a year, it’s critical that DeSantis and the other presidential candidates start building their fundraising and grassroots machinery.

The longer a candidate waits, the harder it is to raise funds and attract top political talent.

In this file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike in Canal Point, Florida, March 29, 2019. ( AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

According to conversations I’ve had with Republican donors and organizers inside and outside of Texas, DeSantis has signaled that he’s in the presidential race. Knowing this, potential supporters are keeping their options open until the pitch is set.

Trump is already a candidate, so DeSantis is taking advantage of the wait-and-see attitude many Republicans are taking about the presidential contest.

At this point, DeSantis’ job is to get in front of as many Republicans as possible before entering the race.

On March 4, he is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Dallas County Republican Parties’ Reagan Day Dinner. That appearance will come the day after he spoke at a Harris County GOP rally.

While Hell tries to woo grassroots activists with talk about what it’s done and where the country should be headed, the real action will happen at the meetings and receptions Hell hosts privately.

In presidential politics, Texas is not just critical for its generosity of delegates, but its political fundraising that boosts GOP candidates across the country.

Trump has a leg up on DeSantis in Texas, where in 2016 and 2020 major donors gave him more campaign money than he received in any other state. Key cogs in his finance operation were based in Dallas, including investor Roy Bailey, who served as co-chairman of his campaign finance team. He’s also enlisted the help of Dallas investor Doug Deason, who the night DeSantis speaks will receive the Fred R. Meyer Local Party Award.

Bailey is one of the more high-profile donors who didn’t immediately re-sign with Trump, so DeSantis has an opening. The governor can take comfort that Trump hasn’t nailed Texas or many other states. Many elected officials say they are undecided.

But if the Texas presidential primary were held today, Trump would win the Lone Star State.

With Trump still wielding power in the GOP primaries, it will take a lot for elected politicians to jump on the Trump bandwagon for any alternative, including DeSantis. The theory: If you take on Trump and he wins, hell will fight back at you in the next primary.

The outcome of the Republican presidential race could be determined by its composition.

Most polls show Trump leading DeSantis. If many candidates run, it would favor Trump, who still has more than 30% support in most polls.

In DeSantis’ favor is his popularity, which puts him in a better position than most of Trump’s potential rivals to build an effective national organization.

Other GOP presidential candidates may struggle. Take Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

He says he’s focused on the Texas legislative session, which adjourns on Memorial Day. Such was the case during the 2012 election, when presidential candidate Rick Perry waited until the summer of 2011 to launch a national campaign. This put him at a disadvantage.

In this file photo, Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks as President Donald Trump watches as the President and officials discuss the hurricane response at Signature Flight Support near Love Field in Dallas on Wednesday, Oct. 25 2017. (Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News)(Andy Jacobsohn/staff photographer)

People remember the oops moment as disastrous for Perry, when during a debate in 2011 he couldn’t remember which federal agencies he would cut as president. The major problem for Perry was that few voters knew him outside of Texas.

Senator Ted Cruz, the last Republican candidate to oppose Trump in 2016, is in a better position than most of Trump’s potential rivals because he is a veteran of the process.

Conclusion: if you want to beat Trump, you have to be organized. And it will take time, money and a bit of luck.

