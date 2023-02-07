India’s 140 cr with Turkey in its crisis: PM Modi





BENGALERU: Expressing concern and shock over the massive earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “India’s 140 million people stand with the victims of the earthquake in Turkey.” Speaking after the inauguration of India’s Energy Week, Prime Minister Modi said: “We are currently focusing on Turkey which has suffered from a huge earthquake. A large number of people have lost their life and this has caused enormous losses to the country”. Prime Minister Modi further said that neighboring countries of Turkey also suffered heavy losses due to the impact of the earthquake. India is ready to help the earthquake victims, he said. Earlier, in response to a tweet from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Modi said, “Angry over the loss of life and property damage from the earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. solidarity with the people of Turkey and stands ready to offer all possible assistance to deal with this tragedy.” More than 300 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale hit a large area near the two countries’ border, authorities said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.punjabnewsexpress.com/national/news/indias-140-cr-people-with-turkey-in-its-crisis-pm-modi–198121 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos