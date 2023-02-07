Vietnam sees a shared future with China: Peoples Dispatch

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) presents China’s Order of Friendship to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, Beijing, October 31, 2022.

The resignation of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc a fortnight ago looked like a unavoidable about it. The media has been plagued with speculation for weeks implicating close family members of Phuc in corruption scandals.

Several dozen officials, including two deputy prime ministers, were previously removed from their posts in major scandals over price-fixing and kickbacks for COVID-19 test kits, as well as bribes. wine for seats on charter flights bringing Vietnamese citizens back to the country during the pandemic.

The decade-old anti-corruption campaign led by Vietnamese Communist Party (CPV) General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has gained momentum in recent years and appears to be driven by concerns strikingly similar to those expressed by the Communist Party. Chinese (CCP) and Xi Jinping. Basically, the impetus behind this is the legitimacy of the CPV as the ruling party.

The priorities of VPCs have changed after decades of impressive economic growth. Vietnam is second only to Hong Kong and Singapore in terms of economic dynamism in the region. Being an economy heavily dependent on foreign trade and investment, promoting a healthy business environment by curbing endemic corruption is an urgent necessity in order to attract foreign investors at a time when global manufacturers have sought to diversify their supply chains away from China.

Again, economic development issues can lead to public dissatisfaction and affect social stability, slow economic growth, and ultimately lead to people losing confidence in the legitimacy of VPCs. The 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, the Berlin-based think tank, ranked China 66th out of 180 countries and Vietnam 87th, but in terms of scores, China only got 45 points out of 100 and Vietnam 39.

Curiously, thejoint statement released after Trong’s visit to Beijing in November, the first foreign dignitary to visit China after the CPC Congress in October, listed the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena among areas of cooperation between Vietnam and China. The VCP embraces Chinese anti-corruption campaigns and has reportedly asked China to train its cadres to conduct anti-corruption investigations.

Chinese-style governance practices are present in Vietnam with increasing control over the internet, stronger party power, greater state presence in the economy, and a decline in the widespread influence of the corporate sector. Last year, 539 party members were prosecuted or punished for corruption and deliberate wrongdoing, including ministers, senior officials and diplomats, while police investigated 453 corruption cases, up 50% from compared to 2021.

In theirLunar New Year Letterstwo weeks ago, Xi Jinping wrote to Trong, China and Vietnam are a community with a shared future of strategic importance. Trong in turn said he is ready to work with Comrade General Secretary Xi Jinping to carry out strategic communication on the two countries’ respective socialist development theories and practices, chart the course and make strategic plans to ensure that the relations between the two parties and two countries are continuously developing and reaching new heights.

The motivation behind the anti-corruption campaign in China and Vietnam is essentially to ensure that the Communist Party continues to have the support of the people, and thus to consolidate the centrality of the party in the politics of the country. The CPV looks to its big brother the CCP for the leadership of the next stage of economic progress as a modern, developed socialist power (the goal set at the party congress in 2021).

It cannot be a coincidence that the party leaders who were ousted primarily represented the Westernist faction or the so-called technocratic wing, suggesting that Trong is also concerned about the ideological and moral integrity of the party. Trong is said to have a strong distaste for political patronage networks within the party.

Phuc, as former Prime Minister (2016-2021), is widely credited with accelerating pro-business reforms. AcommentIn german wave (DW) described Phuc as a Western-oriented leader. He said, He is considered one of the leading technocrats within the ruling Communist Party, and he had developed close ties with Western capitals during his tenure. The reshuffle is expected to cement the power of the country’s security elite.

This point of view is commonly shared by Western analysts. THE DW Lamented analysis: Vietnam’s trade and political relations with Western states have improved massively in recent years. But Vietnamese communist apparatchiks remain skeptical of Western intentions. Many of them fear that Western democracies are aiming for regime change in the one-party state and they attack foreign organizations that lecture the government on human rights.

The bottom-up public security apparatus is arguably the most wary of interactions with Western democracies. At the same time, foreign diplomats are rapidly losing their most trusted channels within the party, the kind of officials who informally provide information and support.

Some Western analysts liken Trong’s assertion of authority to the consolidation of power in China under Xi Jinping. Bill Hayton, the famous Vietnam observer and author (Vietnam: The Rising Dragon) at Chatham House, noted wryly that Vietnamese leaders consider the CCP a friend in their struggle to maintain control of Vietnam.

Hayton hit hard: I think that’s a warning that actually these people aren’t rushing to embrace the United States as an ally or something, that they’re very careful about their own autonomy, their own ways of doing things, and that in fact they see China more as an ideological partner than the United States. And so ChinaVietnam will try to balance its relations forever. He’s not going to rush to the United States.

Such paranoia likely stems from frustration that Vietnam is about to drift away from America’s Indo-Pacific strategy at a time when, in the power dynamics of the Asia-Pacific region, it could be a pivotal state for contain China. The West was convinced of its deepening networks with factions within the country’s ruling elite.

Phuc had overseen an initiative to improve relations with the United States, met frequently with senior executives, and was a regular attendee at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Yet the paradox is that Vietnam’s economic policy is unlikely to fundamentally change under the leadership of party leader Trong. The real apprehension among Westerners is that the balance of power within the VCP and the government is now working more to China and Russia’s advantage.

Suffice it to say, Phuc’s dismissal may have a rational explanation: the CPV leadership distrusts leaders who are more directly involved in business, and corruption poses an existential threat to party integrity and legitimacy. .

The CPV Central Committeeannouncementwhen leaving Phucs, he praised Phuc. But he insisted he bears political responsibility for the leader leaving many in charge, including two deputy prime ministers; three ministers commit misdeeds and misdeeds, resulting in very serious consequences Aware of his responsibility to the Party and the people, Phuc applied to stop serving in the assigned office, stop working and retire

In particular, the US government funded Radio Libre Asia presented a reviewcommentwhich concluded that the reshuffle sets the stage for more infighting ahead of the party’s leadership race in 2026. Phuc was seen as a reassuring presence for Vietnamese businesses and foreign investors, and his ousting reveals cracks at the top of the communist leadership. It betrays annoyance that the best-laid plans to induce regime change could have been thwarted. THEBBC also took a similar line:

Reading Vietnamese politics is always difficult, with the Communist Party making its decisions behind closed doors. But hardline general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who was given an unprecedented third term at the party congress last year, appears to be consolidating his authority by ousting senior officials seen as more pro-Western and pro-Western. -business. Officially this is all happening in the name of fighting corruption, but it points to a power struggle at the top of the party, the likely rise now of more security-oriented officials at the top of the party will be bad news.

Trong knocked over the West apple basket. Significantly, he did so after returning from asuccessful visit to Beijingin October-November, in which Trong and Xi Jinping decided to strengthen and deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

MK Bhadrakumar is a former diplomat. He served as Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Turkey. Opinions are personal.