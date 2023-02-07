Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates India Energy Week 2023 in Bangalore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bangalore. India Energy Week runs from February 6-8 and aims to showcase India’s growing prowess as a driver of energy transition.

The event brings together leaders from the traditional and unconventional energy industry, governments and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by a responsible energy transition. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers are attending India Energy Week and will discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.

Among today’s key events were the launch of E20 fuel and the Green Mobility Rally where vehicles running on green energy sources will help raise awareness of green fuels.

Launch of E20 fuel

Prime Minister Modi has also launched E20 fuel at 84 petroleum marketing company retail outlets in 11 states/UTs in line with the ethanol blending roadmap. “We are aiming for 50% non-fossil fuel capacity by the end of this decade. We are also working very quickly on blending biofuels and ethanol. Over the past nine years, we have increased the ethanol blend in gasoline from 1.5% to 10% and we are now moving towards the goal of 20% ethanol blend,” he said. he declares. Referring to the deployment of the E20 today, the Prime Minister said that the first phase of the deployment will cover 15 cities and within two years it will be extended to the whole country.

He said India Energy Week is the first major energy event on the G20 calendar and highlights the major role of the energy sector in shaping the future of the 21st century world. “India is one of the strongest voices in the world for energy transition and for the development of new energy resources. Unprecedented possibilities are emerging in India which is evolving with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the need and demand for energy in India in the near future, the Prime Minister noted that the rapid pace of development in India will lead to the development of new cities. Quoting the International Energy Association, the Prime Minister noted that India’s energy demands will be the highest in this decade, presenting an opportunity for investors and energy sector stakeholders. energy. He informed that India’s share in global oil demand is 5% and is expected to reach 11%, while India’s gas demand is expected to reach 500%. He pointed out that new opportunities for investment and collaboration are being created by the expansion of the energy sector in India.

Four-pronged energy strategy

The Prime Minister explained four major verticals for the energy sector strategy.

– Increase national exploration and production,

– Diversify the offer,

– The expansion of fuels such as biofuels, ethanol, compressed biogas and solar energy.

– Decarbonization via electric vehicles and hydrogen.

Elaborating on these verticals, the Prime Minister said that India is the fourth largest country for its refining capacity. Efforts are underway to increase capacity to 450 MMTPA from the current capacity of 250 MMTPA. “We are continually making our refining capacity indigenous, modern and improved,” he said.

He said the government is working to increase the consumption of natural gas in the country’s energy mix from 6% to 15% by 2030, where all the necessary infrastructure will be provided by the “One Nation One Grid”.

“The government is trying to increase the regasification capacity of the LNG Terminal”, declared the Prime Minister. He further added that the regasification capacity of the 21 MMTPA terminal has doubled in 2022 as efforts are made to increase it even further.

He also added that the number of CGDs in the country increased ninefold and the number of CNG stations fell from 900 to 5,000 in 2014. He also mentioned the network of gas pipelines which increased from 14,000 km to 22,000 km in 2014 and pointed out that the network will expand to 35,000 km in the next 4-5 years.

The number of CNG service stations fell from 900 to 5,000 in 2014.

Regarding the expansion of bioenergy, the Prime Minister spoke about the first 2G ethanol biorefinery in August last year and said that the preparation was for 12 commercial 2G ethanol plants. Similarly, efforts are underway for the commercial feasibility of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. Mentioning the provisions of this year’s budget, he said about 500 new Gobardhan “waste-to-rich” plants, 200 compressed biogas plants and 300 community plants which will create new avenues of investment.

“The National Green Hydrogen Mission will give a new direction to India in the 21st century,” the Prime Minister remarked. He pointed out that the country aims to produce green hydrogen of 5 MMTPA by the end of this decade, which opens the possibility of investments of more than Rs 8 lakh crore. He also added that India will increase the share of green hydrogen to 25% by replacing gray hydrogen.

Addressing the subject of battery cost in EVs, he noted that the cost is 40-50% of the cost of an EV and . He informed that the government has launched a PLI program worth 18,000 crores which will be a major step towards manufacturing advanced 50 GigaWatt hour chemical cells.

The Prime Minister gave a detailed account of the emphasis placed on renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transport and green technologies in the new budget. 35,000 crore has been set aside for priority capital investments to advance the energy transition and net zero goals. Capital expenditure of Rs 10 lakh crore will boost green hydrogen and solar-road infrastructure.

Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot; Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Union State Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli were present at the occasion , among others.

All images: GDP