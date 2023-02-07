China’s seizure of Taiwan not imminent, key DoD official says





Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl sees nothing to indicate [an invasion of Taiwan] is imminent in the coming years. WASHINGTON There is no indication that China will attempt to take Taiwan anytime soon, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday, responding to a leak from Air Force generals. assessment that an attempt could be made within the next two years. The four-star in charge of US Air Mobility Command, General Mike Minihan, said in a recent memo to his troops, My gut tells me I will fight [China] in 2025, and urged them to prepare. Asked about that timeline, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said, “I don’t see anything that indicates this thing is imminent in the next couple of years. Kahl’s full remarks on January 31 were part of an exclusive interview with the Defense News Informational podcast for early risers, which was released on Monday. They preceded the most recent blow to strained US-China relations: the US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday after passing through sensitive military sites across North America. Minihans’ views reflected high-level US military concerns over a possible attempt by Beijing to seize Taiwan, which China claims as territory. The United States and Taiwan will hold presidential elections in 2024, which could create an opening for China to cause trouble, Minihan wrote. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said last month that he seriously doubts China is stepping up military exercises around Taiwan, which means Beijing is planning an imminent invasion. The United States has strengthened military relations with countries like Japan, South Korea and Australia in response to North Korean and Chinese aggression. Austin traveled to the Philippines and Seoul last week to strengthen ties. RELATED Kahl told Defense News that despite China’s military modernization efforts, China’s coercive behavior towards the island nation and investments in amphibious capabilities, he sees no sign that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his fellow leaders think the Chinese military is capable enough. They understand that the United States continues to have a fairly large overshoot in many critical areas, and that Xi Jinping would like, all things being equal, to solve the Taiwan problem without having to resort to force, Kahl said. . Kahl said China’s military had been untested by war in several decades and compared it to Russia, whose performance in Ukraine has frustrated Moscow. The Americas’ deterrent capability is significant and real, and its strengths are honed by experience, he said. It’s kind of like saying you have both preseason teams that look like they should be in the Super Bowl, except one team never played a single game. And the other team played season after season after season for decades, Kahl said. I don’t think the PRC leadership assesses that this is possible, and I’m not sure they have made a decision as to whether it is even desirable, he added. Joe Gould is the Pentagon’s senior reporter for Defense News, covering the intersection of national security policy, politics and the defense industry. He was previously a congressional reporter.

