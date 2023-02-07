Erdogan says Western embassies will ‘pay’ for temporary closures – EURACTIV.com





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Western missions would ‘pay’ for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after arresting 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday February 5. Over the past two weeks, far-right activists have burned copies of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, acts that prompted Turkey to suspend negotiations aimed at lifting its objections to Swedish and Finnish NATO membership. European countries have denounced the incidents, but some say they cannot prevent them due to free speech rules. Over the past week, France, Germany, Italy and the United States have been among those warning their citizens of an increased risk of attacks in Turkey, particularly against diplomatic missions and non-Muslim places of worship. Germany, France and the Netherlands were among the countries that temporarily closed diplomatic missions in Turkey for security reasons this week. Some cited areas of central Istanbul of high concern but did not provide the source of the information. Envoys from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Britain have also been summoned, according to foreign ministry sources in Ankara. Ankara summoned ambassadors from nine countries on Thursday to criticize their decisions to temporarily close diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. security threat. “The other day, our foreign ministry summoned them all and gave them the necessary ultimatum, told them ‘You’re going to pay dearly if you continue like this,'” Erdoan said in a meeting with officials. youth which was pre-recorded and aired on Sunday. . Judging from tonight’s remarks, it seems #TurkeyIt is #Erdogan is determined to escalate the diplomatic row with its Western allies ahead of the election. He may be wondering whether to expel the envoys from the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, France and Italy. pic.twitter.com/bmtmB0sn8t — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) February 5, 2023 Along with the shutdowns, several Western states have warned citizens of an increased risk of attacks on diplomatic missions and non-Muslim places of worship in Turkey, following a series of far-right protests in Europe in recent years. weeks, which included several incidents of burning copies of the Muslim saint. book, the Quran. Turkey last month suspended NATO membership talks with Sweden and Finland following a protest in Stockholm in which a copy of the Koran was burned. Erdoan said Western states were “playing (more) time” and that the “necessary decisions” would be taken at Monday’s cabinet meeting, without elaborating. No concrete threats Earlier on Sunday, police said they had found no evidence of a concrete threat to foreigners in the detentions of 15 Islamic State suspects accused of targeting consulates and places of worship non-Muslims, state media reported. Anadolu Agency quoted a statement from Istanbul police that the suspects had “received instructions for acts targeting the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as Christian and Jewish places of worship”. While the suspects’ links to the jihadist group have been confirmed, no concrete threats to foreigners have been found, the statement said. Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu on Saturday reiterated Turkey’s frustration at what it calls Sweden’s inaction towards entities Ankara accuses of terrorist activities. All 30 NATO members must ratify the newcomers. Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed an agreement in June aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to their NATO candidacy, with the Nordic states pledging to take a tougher line mainly against local members of the Party of Workers of Kurdistan (PKK), which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. (Editing by Georgi Gotev)

