Politics
Chinese President Xi sends condolences to Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Christmas CELIS AFP/Dossier
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent his condolences to Turkish and Syrian leaders after a devastating earthquake struck their country, killing thousands.
Xi told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in separate messages that he was “shocked” to learn of the disaster, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
He also conveyed “his deep condolences to the dead and his sincere sympathy to their families as well as to the injured”, he added.
The 7.8 magnitude nighttime tremor wiped out entire sections of Turkey’s main cities in a region filled with millions who have fled Syria’s civil war and other conflicts.
The initial quake was followed by more than 50 aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor that rocked the region amid search and rescue work on Monday afternoon.
“I am shocked to learn of the strong earthquake that took place in your countries, causing heavy casualties and loss of property,” Xi said in his messages, according to CCTV.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang also sent messages of condolence to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts on Monday, state media said.
Xinhua news agency also reported that the Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide $200,000 “respectively” to the Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent organizations.
China’s official foreign aid agency said it was in communication with Turkish and Syrian authorities and “willing to provide emergency humanitarian assistance according to the needs of the affected population”.
