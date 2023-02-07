Politics
China calls for calm after US shoots down suspected spy balloon
BEIJING Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning has urged both sides to remain calm after the United States said it shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon.
“What I want to emphasize regarding this unexpected accident is that both sides, especially the United States, must remain calm,” Mao said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation.
She was speaking at the first of the ministry’s daily press conferences after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indefinitely postponed his trip to Beijing after learning that a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was flying over the United States.
Blinken was originally scheduled to travel to Beijing on Sunday and Monday, although the United States provided few official details and the Chinese side never confirmed the trip. The US military shot down the balloon over the weekend.
China called the balloon a “civilian unmanned airship” and said it was mainly conducting weather research before it was blown off course.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao pointed to the accidental nature of the balloon’s flight path and said China had lost control of other such vehicles, according to her Q&A on Monday. with journalists.
When asked who or what kind of company makes the ball, Mao declined to share details.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “revealed that we know that once the ball was on public display, China attempted to maneuver the ball out of the United States as soon as they could,” said said a press release from Senate Democrats on Sunday.
When asked to confirm this detail, Mao said China’s communication with the United States is “always working hard to handle things responsibly.”
She reiterated that the event was accidental, but tests the US on how it can handle crises and stabilize US-China relations. Mao reiterated China’s calls for “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation in bilateral relations.”
Blinken’s plans to visit Beijing were announced in November after Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had their first face-to-face meeting under the Biden administration.
News of the meeting and expectations that Blinken would visit Beijing had raised hopes for greater stability in strained US-China relations.
Before Blinken’s visit, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Thursday that one of the goals of the high-level talks with Beijing was the “responsible management” of the “most important” bilateral relationship in the world. These talks, he added, are aimed at ensuring that “competition does not escalate into conflict”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/06/china-urges-calm-after-us-shoots-down-suspected-spy-balloon.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China calls for calm after US shoots down suspected spy balloon
- Men’s basketball knocks out UML like an underdog – The Maine Campus
- Basic Tips and Tricks – Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide
- Twitter will stop enforcing algorithmic timelines on iOS and Android TechCrunch
- Rita Ora shows off almost fully dressed for the pre-Grammys party
- A mosque in Turkey has been destroyed by an earthquake for the fourth time
- Jack Harlow’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Guide For Release Date, Cast News
- Chinese President Xi sends condolences to Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake
- Erdogan says Western embassies will ‘pay’ for temporary closures – EURACTIV.com
- Long-term partners of the WHO to enter into official relations with the Organization
- Save up to 50% on top rated sneakers and workout clothes
- Elizabeth Hurley, 57, stuns in a plunging, cut-out dress in a new photo