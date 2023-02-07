China calls for calm after US shoots down suspected spy balloon

BEIJING Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning has urged both sides to remain calm after the United States said it shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon.

“What I want to emphasize regarding this unexpected accident is that both sides, especially the United States, must remain calm,” Mao said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation.

She was speaking at the first of the ministry’s daily press conferences after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indefinitely postponed his trip to Beijing after learning that a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was flying over the United States.

Blinken was originally scheduled to travel to Beijing on Sunday and Monday, although the United States provided few official details and the Chinese side never confirmed the trip. The US military shot down the balloon over the weekend.

China called the balloon a “civilian unmanned airship” and said it was mainly conducting weather research before it was blown off course.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao pointed to the accidental nature of the balloon’s flight path and said China had lost control of other such vehicles, according to her Q&A on Monday. with journalists.

When asked who or what kind of company makes the ball, Mao declined to share details.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “revealed that we know that once the ball was on public display, China attempted to maneuver the ball out of the United States as soon as they could,” said said a press release from Senate Democrats on Sunday.