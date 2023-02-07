Indictment postponed as court grants Imran Khan waiver in Toshakhana case





PTI President Imran Khan in a televised address. Instagram/@ptiofficial

ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital on Tuesday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan’s request for an exemption from appearing at today’s hearing in the controversial case of Toshakhana.

The former prime minister is facing a scandal over the case of alleged corrupt practices linked to the deposit of state donations.

The Court of Sessions had to issue formal charges against Khan for allegedly engaging in allegations of corrupt practices which he denies, but the indictment was postponed as the court granted Khan a waiver for medical reasons.

At the last hearing on January 31, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal ordered the PTI President to post bail of Rs 20,000 to secure his appearance today for indictment in the case. However, Khan skipped the hearing and filed a motion through his lawyers, asking for a waiver from today’s hearing.

Today’s audience

At the start of the hearing, the PTI legal team filed a motion on behalf of Imran Khan requesting a personal appearance waiver, citing health issues.

Khan has skipped court proceedings in every case he faces as he recovers from injuries he suffered in a November 3 gun attack at a rally last year .

The judge questioned the PTI lawyer about the bonds. At this, the attorney informed the court that they had submitted the bonds a day earlier.

“How can we make charges if exemption requests are filed again and again?” asked the judge.

Khan’s lawyer, Attorney Ali Zafar, argued that they had not received certified copies of the evidence and the complaint.

To this, the lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that they provided the documents to the court. However, the judge ordered the lawyer to ensure that all required documents are provided to the defence.

During the proceedings, the ECP’s lawyer asked, “Why didn’t Imran Khan appear in court?

“We saw him dancing on the container.”

To this, Zafar warned the ECP representative not to make such statements.

He also asked the court to set a date after February 15 for an appearance.

“Give us a date when Imran Khan will appear,” asked the judge.

“He will come if he can,” replied the lawyer.

The court later reserved the verdict, which was announced after a brief adjournment of the proceedings.

In delivering the verdict, the judge ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) legal team to provide certified copies of the evidence and the complaint. A new date for the supervision of the charges will be announced later.

The reference

The citation was filed by the ECP in November last year, asking the court to prosecute the PTI chief under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister.

The ECP had requested that the head of the PTI be convicted for the offenses mentioned in sections 167 (act of corruption) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or statement) of the Elections Act 2017.

He added that according to the record, the state gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for 21.5 million rupees on the basis of their assessed value, when they were valued at around 108 million rupees.

Timeline of the Toshakhana case

In August 2022, Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had sent a reference to the ECP under Articles 62A, 63A and 223, asking for the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in light of the scam by Toshakhana.

On October 22, the Electoral Commission found the former prime minister guilty of submitting false statements and an incorrect statement in his nomination papers and disqualified him.

Exactly one month after the disqualification verdict, a court in Islamabad had sent a notice to the PTI leader after receiving the reference Toshakhana from the ECP, which marked the start of a lawsuit against Imran Khan.

In the dismissal, the electorate had said that Khan had “deliberately concealed facts” and submitted a false declaration of his assets and liabilities.

The court sent another notice to Khan on December 15, notifying him of the initiation of criminal charges against him for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices on January 9.

However, the president of the PTI has always been absent from the hearings and also did not appear in court on January 31.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1038322-court-accepts-imran-khans-plea-for-exemption-in-toshakhana-case-hearing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos