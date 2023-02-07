Pakistan will lose moral ground on Kashmir if it recognizes Israel, says Imran Khan





New Delhi: If Pakistan recognizes Israel, it loses moral ground on Kashmir, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a recent interview.

In the interview with The New Yorker, Khan sought to draw parallels between the contested nature of Israel and Kashmir to justify his support for Palestinians who are locked in conflict with Israeli forces.

Because Kashmir is a disputed territory between Pakistan and India, we make statements about it. On Israel, that was the declared position of the founder of Pakistan and the situation is similar to what is happening in Kashmir, he said, answering a question about it without commenting on China’s atrocities. towards Uyghur Muslims.

If we recognize Israel, then we lose the moral basis to cling to Kashmir for it to receive the right to self-determination or homeland. I speak on both issues, he said, in the interview published on Sunday.

One of the most militarized places in the world, Kashmir has been a bone of contention between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan since the two countries became independent in 1947.

The Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pointed to Islamabad’s reliance on Beijing to explain how it had to be selective when it came to supporting human rights.

…when you become prime minister, you have to think about the consequences of a statement. Pakistan is heavily dependent on China. For Pakistan to make a statement, the Chinese being very sensitive to such criticism, could be very expensive. That’s why I have to be selective when I say things about human rights, he said.

Khan also described how Pakistan’s fledgling years were akin to Israel’s after the former was extracted from India.

Pakistan’s neighbor, six or seven times larger, is India. The state grew in fear, much like in Israel, where there was this feeling that we have hostile neighbors much bigger than us, and therefore we have to protect ourselves. Relying on security became paramount because there were fears that our existence would be threatened, he said, explaining how the army imposed itself in his country.

It was too idealistic to expect Pakistan to suddenly become a Western democracy with absolute civilian supremacy, the cricketer-turned-politician said. But we hope to have some kind of balance between the military and the civilians… A huge and immediate change is not possible, because our security apparatus has become deeply entrenched over the years.

Balance with the army

Although he blew hot and cold at the military after he was ousted from power in April last year, Khan said Pakistan’s military was the only intact institution in his country.

Currently in Pakistan, there is only one institution which is intact and making things happen. It’s the army. And then we unfortunately had these two crooked families who weakened the institutions, he says, referring to the Bhuttos and the Sharifs.

If you want things done in Pakistan, it’s a joint exercise between the civilian government and the military apparatus. … So let me be specific: power must rest with the civilian government, which has the public mandate to run the country. But the army will always play a big role, he said.

Khan reiterated his opposition to retired army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who he said brought down his government.

During my three and a half years in office, I would say that for three of those years, the military and my government have been on the same page. We had a very good working relationship. Whatever my policies, they supported the policies. The military establishment, you must remember, is one man. The head of the army is all-powerful. So the only issue I had with him was, again, the rule of law, he said.

He also claimed that the former army chief had let the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People’s Party off the hook despite the fact that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the watchdog country’s anti-corruption agency, had brought corruption charges in 2018.

I wanted the files to move forward. But the NAB was actually controlled by this one man, the army chief, who did not want to be accountable to these powerful politicians. I found out that my whole rule of law, bringing the powerful under the law, failed because the army chief just didn’t see corruption as a bad thing, the PTI chief said.

Asked about how his view of Pakistan changed after entering the world of politics, Khan recalled how he was struck by the rule of law in England where he studied and played cricket.

I could compare and contrast life in Pakistan with life in England. And what struck me most were two things. One was the welfare state. Second, and most important, was the rule of law, because in Pakistan we had martial law. Half the time we had these two rogue mafia families running Pakistan.

This is a problem for the whole developing world: we don’t have the ability to catch white-collar criminals because those in power weaken state institutions. Corruption is a symptom of the absence of the rule of law. So I wanted Pakistan to have the rule of law, he said.

