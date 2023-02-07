Who is Lekha Washington? 5 things to know about the actress who was spotted with Imran Khan





Imran Khan was one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors. He’s been away from the limelight for many years now and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that fans miss seeing him on the big screen. Well, there’s been a lot of talk about his personal life over the past two months. Her married life was on the rocks. Jaane Tu Ya star Jaane Na split from his wife and childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik in 2019. The duo who married in 2011 have a daughter together. Earlier there were reports of Avantika moving through life with a new man and now Imran’s latest outing with actress Lekha Washington has sparked dating rumours. Imran and Lekha made headlines in 2021 for their alleged relationship and now, after the video of them walking hand in hand went viral, fans are speculating that these two are definitely dating. For those wondering who Lekha Washington is? Scroll down to read 5 interesting things about him.

5 Things to Know About Lekha Washington Lekha Washington is an actress who has appeared mostly in Tamil and Telugu language films. Apart from being an actress, she is also an artist and product designer. She has also done acting in Chennai based plays. Lekha Washington’s breakthrough role in film was that of an independent estranged sister in Jayamkondaan (2008). Lekha owns and runs a product design company called Ajji and recently launched her first line of products at the Pallate store in Mumbai. Interestingly, she holds two patents in her name regarding the products she has created. Lekha Washington was hired to anchor an analysis and interview show during the Indian Premier League which provided coverage of cricket being played. Do you remember the popular movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola starring Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma? Well, Lekha made an appearance in this movie. Imran Khan and Lekha Washingtons viral video

In the video which is going viral, Imran Khan can be seen sporting a super cool look. He wears a black t-shirt which he paired with blue jeans. He has a brown shoulder bag hanging around him as he displays the tattoo on his right arm. Lekha, meanwhile, wears a black dress with a white floral print on it. She sports a short hair look with green hair.

Check out Imran Khan and Lekha Washington’s video:

ALSO READ: Imran Khan spotted with actress Lekha Washington walking hand in hand; SHOW

