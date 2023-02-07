Swiss lawmakers visit Taiwan, say they want closer ties





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) A group of Swiss lawmakers met with Taiwan’s president and said on Monday their government wants to deepen political relations, adding to foreign politicians’ shows of support for self-governing island democracy in the face of Chinese bullying. US lawmakers, including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, angered Beijing by visiting Taiwan, which China’s ruling Communist Party claims as its territory. The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping reacted… LEARN MORE TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) A group of Swiss lawmakers met with Taiwan’s president and said on Monday their government wants to deepen political relations, adding to foreign politicians’ shows of support for self-governing island democracy in the face of Chinese bullying. US lawmakers, including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, angered Beijing by visiting Taiwan, which China’s ruling Communist Party claims as its territory. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government responded by flying fighter jets and bombers near the island of 22 million people and launching missiles into the sea. Swiss lawmakers have asked their government to consider how Switzerland’s existing relationship with Taiwan can be gradually deepened in the interests of business, politics, science and culture, one of the lawmakers said. , Fabian Molina, during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war. The island was never part of the People’s Republic of China, but the Communist Party says it has an obligation to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing claims that the democratically elected government of Tsais has no right to conduct foreign relations. Switzerland, like all other European governments except Vatican City, maintains official relations with Beijing instead of Taiwan, but maintains extensive commercial and informal ties with the island, a high-tech center and a major trader. It is absolutely essential that existing differences and tensions between Taiwan and the PRC be resolved peacefully and through dialogue, said Molina, a member of the Swiss Social Democratic Party. Anything less would be unacceptable. Lawmakers from Britain and other countries have also traveled to Taiwan to show support for its elected government. Pelosi in August became the most senior US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. The Chinese embassy in Switzerland warned lawmakers ahead of their trip to avoid official contact, according to Swiss news reports. The Swiss delegation also included lawmakers Nicolas Walder, Yves Nidegger, Mustafa Atici and Leonore Porchet. Tsai told them that Taiwan and Switzerland were like-minded partners who value freedom and democracy. I would like to once again thank you all for your strong support for Taiwan, she told lawmakers. Taiwan is on the front line in defending democracy, the president said. In the face of the continued expansion of authoritarianism, we also call on our friends on the democratic front to continue to deepen our partnership and work together to secure our way of life. Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/government-news/2023/02/swiss-lawmakers-visit-taiwan-say-they-want-closer-ties/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos