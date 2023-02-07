Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan should be charged





An Islamabad District and Sessions Court is set to indict former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a fraudulent election case

The case was filed by the ECP last year in November under allegations that Khan failed to declare the true value of gifts received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister. The ECP disqualified Khan as a member of the country’s National Assembly in October and also filed separate charges against him related to corrupt practices.

After losing the vote of no confidence in April last year, Khan is battling several charges against him in competing cases outside of this one. Khan’s future in Pakistani politics is uncertain as he eyes an election victory later this year. He must be cleared of all charges against him if he wishes to contest again.

While Khan’s indictment is likely to continue, ambiguity remains over his conviction and whether he will face jail time, a fine or both. His disqualification from the National Assembly is also inconclusive and is seen more as a message from the ECP rather than a ban on politics. Released on provisional bail, the ex-Prime Minister could see his bond revoked if he does not appear at the next hearing of the case of prohibited financing on February 15, another case in which he is charged.

