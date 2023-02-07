New Atlanticist Experts Respond: How the World Should Respond to Turkey’s Devastating Earthquake By

Atlantic Council Experts

This post was updated at 4:40 p.m. ET Monday.

A magnitude of 7.8 earthquake in southeastern Turkey Monday, followed by a major aftershock, killed thousands and caused widespread devastation in Turkey and Syria. As locals pick up the pieces and aid groups rush in, how can the international community help? What will be the impact for a region already reeling from a decade-long war and refugee crisis? Our experts from Turkey and across the region have the answers.

Yevgeniya Gaber: Beware the political manipulation of the tragedy

Borzou Daragahi: Widespread damage could have been avoided

Rich Outzen: With global help needed to rescue those trapped, regional tensions could ease

Summary of work: Aid contributions will help establish diplomatic relations

Beware of the political manipulation of tragedy

The tragedy has mobilized Turkey’s allies to unite in solidarity. More than forty-five countries have already expressed their condolences and offered their help to Turkey. In Ukraine, where people know well what it feels like to wake up to the screams of those trapped under the rubble of flattened buildings, many have joined a campaign to get help for people affected by the devastating earthquake, while political leaders have said they are ready to send a large group of relief workers to Turkey to help with the crisis response. The hearts and prayers of Ukrainians today go out to Turkey.

With so much happening in the region, it is important to ensure that the cost of human lives is not discounted, that the deaths of people do not become mere numbers in the statistics and that the lessons needed are drawn. There is also a risk that the devastating aftermath of the earthquake, months away from crucial elections, will be used for political manipulation and information operations both internally and externally. Just hours after the tragedy, Russian Telegram channels and think tanks published similar messages urging Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to take the opportunity to resume direct talks with Syrian Bashar al-Assad, saying it would be the good time for Turkish-Russian coordination. – Response from Syria. This was followed by a telephone conversation between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, a growing number of social media posts are sharing conspiracy theories about the possible man-made nature of the disaster, which is said to be aimed at weakening Turkey after rising tensions with its Western allies. These malicious efforts to influence public perception of the tragedy must be taken seriously.

Evgenia Gaber is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council IN TURKEY and the Center for Modern Turkish Studies at Carleton University. Previously, she was a foreign policy adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. Follow her on Twitter @GaberYevgeniya.

Widespread damage could have been avoided

If a single building collapses in a known earthquake zone, it’s a tragedy. If dozens of people in several major cities collapse, it signals a preventable tragedy. Turkey pledged to implement changes in its construction practices following the tragic earthquake in Kocaeli province in 1999 that claimed seventeen thousand lives. He instituted new building regulations and introduced compulsory earthquake insurance for all buildings. Architects and planners have been warning for years that the rules are not being followed enough. It’s an issue that transcends Turkey’s partisan divide and requires much greater public scrutiny ahead of the May 14 election.

Borzou Daragahi is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Councils Middle East Programs and an Istanbul-based journalist who writes for the Independent.

With global help needed to rescue those trapped, regional tensions could ease

These devastating earthquakes have killed at least two thousand people and injured more than eight thousand according to reports on Monday, with totals likely to rise. Turkey, unfortunately, has experience with severe earthquakes and has sophisticated emergency response mechanisms. Still, technical assistance from neighbors and allies will be needed for urgent tasks such as extracting people trapped under damaged and collapsed buildings. Azerbaijan, Israel, many European countries and others have proposed the rapid deployment of teams for this type of work. It should be remembered that millions of Syrian refugees live in southern Turkey, and that European donors as well as the Turkish government have a role to play in helping Syrians living alongside Turkish neighbors in the affected area, but also across the border in northern Syria, which has also seen massive destruction.

Messages of sympathy and support from across the region, including Athens, remind us that tragedies can also create a sense of solidarity in times of crisis. There could be some easing of hitherto strained regional relations in the aftermath and during the recovery process.

Rich Outzen is a geopolitical consultant and non-resident senior researcher at the Atlantic Council IN TURKEY with thirty-two years of government service both in uniform and as a civilian. Follow him on Twitter @RichOutzen.

Aid contributions will help establish diplomatic relations

Turkey is once again facing the devastating effects of an earthquake, this time epicenter in Kahramanmara, in the southeastern region of the country. The earthquake also affected densely populated cities including Gaziantep, Anlurfa, Antakya, Adana and Malatya. It is cold in the region at the moment and all kinds of humanitarian aid is needed. Although Turkey has extensive experience in dealing with similar natural disasters, any support from other countries will make a difference on the ground. History has repeatedly shown us that a common struggle in the face of natural disasters such as earthquakes can make positive contributions to the development of relations between countries. I believe that the countries in solidarity with Turkey will also improve their bilateral relations.

zdil is a non-resident member of the Atlantic Council IN TURKEY and founder and managing director of GLOCAL Group Consulting, Investment, and Trade.

Further reading

Fri 27 Jan 2023 What Turkey really expects from Sweden New Atlanticist

By

Rich Outzen Turkey will likely still approve Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, but not until the summer and only after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured more cooperation against the PKK.

Associate specialists:

Rich Outzen And

Borzou Daragahi

Image: People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 6, 2023. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS PICTURE HAS BEEN PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY . NO RESALE. NO ARCHIVES. TURKEY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALE IN TURKEY.