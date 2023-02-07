Imran Khan links ‘Jail Bharo’ movement to delay KP and Punjab polls





PTI President Imran Khan speaks during a video message from Lahore, posted February 6, 2023. Twitter/@PTIOfficialConstitution clearly orders polls to be held within 90 days, Khan said. PTI leader asks party volunteers to join Jail Bharo movement. Khan claims that the PTI has never resorted to disruption in 26 years of politics.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan warned on Monday that his party would revive the Jail Bharo movement if elections were not held within 90 days.

Not announcing the election schedule is a direct violation of the Constitution. It is clear that the polls are expected to take place in 90 days, he said in a video message, as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa await polls after the assemblies dissolved last month.

If the elections are not held within 90 days, we will launch the Jail Bharo movement, Khan said.

Preparing his workers for his party’s new campaign aimed at lobbying the centre-led Pakistan Democratic Movement government, the PTI leader urged them to register with the PTI district chairpersons, so that the movement can to be launched in the cities of Pakistan.

“I want the volunteers to register first and then I will announce the date when we will start the Jail Bharo movement. It will happen in a few days, that’s why I want the volunteers to come forward.”

He added that through this campaign, his party will be able to acquire “haqeeqi azadi (true freedom)” and true democracy.

Khan, in his speech, said that the economic crisis in Pakistan is currently unprecedented. He added that ordinary people have never witnessed the scale of inflation and unemployment the country is currently experiencing.

Considering how dire the country’s economic situation is and because we have never resorted to disruption in our 26 years of politics, the Jail Bharo movement is a peaceful way to protest [against it]said the head of the PTI.

It has been 25 days and no date has been given for the election. Article 6 will be applied to those who postpone elections beyond the term of the Constitution, he said.

Khan also pointed out that his party had decided to dissolve the two assemblies as the country was going through a period of instability. The governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved under the Constitution.

The ousted prime minister, who was ousted due to a no-confidence vote last April, also criticized the federal government for “running away” from local body elections in Islamabad.

The court ordered the elections to take place within 48 hours. It’s been a month but the polls are not taking place, lamented the head of the PTI.

Informing his followers and the nation of his decision to announce the Jail Bharo movement, the former prime minister said: Nations are ruled by law, while the constitution decides what is legal and illegal. The nation loses confidence in the Constitution and the law.

He added that the Constitution and the law have been flouted since the “imported government” came to power. I told their managers that if the [PTI] government was overthrown by a conspiracy, then they wouldn’t be able to handle the situation.

Khan added that the circumstances are such that the police and the state do not even listen to court orders and people are arrested and tortured.

The comments of the leader of the PTI are related to the arrests made and the lawsuits brought against the members of his party. Sedition cases have been filed against PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and former National Assembly Member Shandana Gulzar, while Senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill had previously been convicted for speaking out against the army.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/469435-imran-khan-links-jail-bharo-movement-to-delay-in-kp-punjab-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos