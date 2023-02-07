Imran Khan will be arrested if they start protests, says Pakistani Interior Minister Sanaullah Khan





On February 6, 2023, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan warned former Prime Minister Imran Khan that Imran would be arrested if he dared start an anti-government process.

Sanaullah Khan made his statement while addressing Pakistan Muslim Nawaz League workers at a party conference in Multan, Punjab, Pakistan, The Dawn reported.

Sanaullah Khan’s warning comes days after Imran Khan called on his supporters to prepare for the Jail Bharo Tehreek (jail movement) against the government for inflicting torture in custody on its party leaders and delaying the election announcement.

From his residence in Zaman Park, Imran Khan said people should prepare and wait for his call for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’. There won’t be enough space to accommodate them all, Khan said on February 4, 2023.

On February 5, 2023, Sanaullah Khan also accused the Pakistani leadership Tehreek-i-Insaaf of creating unrest and engaging in a policy of agitation. The interior minister hoped that Imran would end up in the same prison cell where he was rotting.

A former Pakistani government minister, Farrukh Habib, said: “He will go to jail first.” The party leadership is not afraid to go to jail when Imran Khan asks for it, he added.

Notably, in 2022, Imran was forced to suppress his long march to the capital Islamabad following an assassination attempt on him.

In May 2022, he had to cancel the “Azadi Rally” moments after his party activists entered the federal capital.

Imran Khan came to power in 2018. He was removed from office in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in April 2022. Since being ousted from power, he has upped the ante on the ruling coalition to advertise instant polls. The mandate of the Shehbaz Sharif government will end in August 2023.

