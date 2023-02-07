Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria nears 3,000; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declares week-long national mourning





The death toll in today’s devastating earthquakes in Tukey and Syria is reportedly nearing 3,000, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling it the worst disaster in decades. Erdogan said Monday’s human catastrophe was the worst his country had seen since 1939, when the Erzincan earthquake in eastern Turkey killed nearly 33,000 people. According to the BBC, a rescue operation is underway across much of southern Turkey and northern Syria. First, the region was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday as people slept. This was followed by another magnitude 7.5 earthquake around 1:30 p.m. local time, which officials said was “not an aftershock”. Turkey’s disaster management agency said nearly 2,000 people were killed in the country alone after the first quake and more than 5,300 were injured. According to the AFP news agency, the Syrian authorities report nearly 1,000 dead and more than 2,000 injured. World leaders have pledged to send aid after Turkey launched an international appeal for help. CNN reported that in addition to American personnel on the ground, the United States is “deploying additional teams, including two 79-person urban search and rescue teams to support Turkish search and rescue efforts. “. Also read: Over 600 dead in Turkey and Syria as 7.8 earthquake causes widespread havoc US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, “It’s a very fluid situation, things are moving, conversations are happening.” Meanwhile, the Football Association of Ghana has asked fans to ‘pray’ for former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Christian Atsu who is believed to have been trapped under the rubble caused by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey. “We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We are continuing our efforts to establish contact with the officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, given the difficult situation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful of positive news.

